Questionable Calls Continue to Plague the NFL in ‘Monday Night Football’

Posted on: October 11, 2022, 07:00h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2022, 07:00h.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders both gave electrifying performances in Monday Night Football. However, in what is becoming an all-too-common theme, questionable calls by the refs, and not the plays on the field, altered the outcome.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones responds to a questionable roughing the passer call in the team’s against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chiefs won, but not the way sportsbooks expected. (Image: USA Today)

Travis Kelce was the star of the game, recording four TD for the Chiefs. That was the most ever in a Monday Night Football contest. He didn’t do it alone, though, as QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 292 yards. With the win, Mahomes improved to 23-3 against division rivals.

The Raiders proved to be too much in the first half, gaining a lead of 20-10 at the break. At one point, they were up 20-3, completely the opposite of how bookmakers expected this game to go. It took more than two quarters, but the tables finally turned.

Raiders Take The Advantage

Derek Carr had 241 passing yards and threw no interceptions. Wide receiver Davante Adams recorded 124 yards on three receptions, of which two became TDs. Running back Josh Jacobs had a great night, as well, racking up a career-high 154 rushing yards.

Those performances gave the Raiders a clear advantage and were supported by the defense. The Raiders contained Kansas City during the first quarters, thanks to defensive end Maxx Crosby and his constant pressure on Mahomes.

However, it wouldn’t last. The Chiefs used their explosive attack to put together a comeback, with Mahomes’ precision and Kelce’s sure hands leading the way. After Las Vegas’ 17-point lead, the Chiefs scored 30 points to just six from their rival in a display of their power.

Las Vegas kept fighting back and, with just minutes left in the game, pulled to within a point. A questionable decision by coach Josh McDaniels to go for the win instead of a tie and overtime, however, ended the run.

Carr and Adams were having a great night, but the Chiefs defense had renewed determination. They stopped the two-point conversion just inches outside the goal line, ensuring the 30-29 win.

McDaniels’ team became the fifth in NFL history to lose two games in the same season in which they led by 17 points. Before them, the Baltimore Ravens (2022), the Los Angeles Chargers (2020), the Minnesota Vikings (2011) and the New York Jets (1993) did it.

Refs Continue To Make Questionable Calls

Every NFL season, there are calls the refs make that leave fans shaking their heads. This year, however, it almost seems as if they’re using a new playbook entirely. Based on some of the recent penalties, defensive players apparently can no longer touch a quarterback.

One penalty can change the entire momentum of a game. The Raiders were up 17 to 7 late in the second when Carr dropped back in the pocket. As he was getting ready to throw, Raiders defensive tackle Chris Jones came in from behind for the sack.

The hit was clean; the takedown was clean. In addition, because of the timing of the hit, the Chiefs recovered what should have been a fumble.

Troy Aikman: "My hope is the [NFL] Competition Committee looks at this in the next set of meetings, and you know, we take the dresses off." pic.twitter.com/5DqdLJ8Ccx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2022

However, the officiating crew decided Jones shouldn’t have touched Carr and flagged him for roughing the passer. With that, the Raiders picked up 15 yards and a first down for free.

That gave Las Vegas another advantage in the game, although Mahomes’ accuracy and discipline allowed the Chiefs to recover. Still, that’s two days in a row that the refs have made questionable calls after the Tom Brady hit in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Atlanta Falcons game. They also seem to miss others, including possible pass interference on wide-open plays.

The lines on the game had the Chiefs way out in front, but the Raiders proved to be a bigger menace than oddsmakers thought. It was no problem for these two to find the over on the over/under of about 52, and Raiders bettors got a little redemption as they covered the spread.