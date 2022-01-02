Powerball Starts 2022 Without a Winner, Jackpot for Monday Stands at $522 Million

Posted on: January 2, 2022, 05:43h.

Last updated on: January 2, 2022, 01:02h.

No one got to ring in the new year with $500 million added to their bank account. With no winner from the Powerball’s Saturday night drawing, the jackpot for Monday’s drawing now is an estimated $522 million.

A Powerball play slip stand at an Iowa Lottery retailer. No one won the $500 million jackpot in Saturday’s drawing. That means Monday’s top prize in the multi-state lottery will be at least $522 million. (Image: Fox Business)

The winning numbers for Saturday were 6, 12, 39, 48, 50, and the Powerball was 7.

The multi-state lottery last went out on Oct. 4, when its $699.8 million prize was won by a California player. That was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.

The current jackpot is creeping up on the top 10 Powerball jackpots of all time, and its rise is similar to the $731.1 million prize claimed in January 2021. That jackpot benefitted from strong interest over the holiday period, too.

Should there be a lucky winner on Monday, they will have the option to take the lump-sum cash prize. That’s currently valued at $371.5 million, before taxes.

The $2 per entry Powerball tickets are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Players must choose five numbers from a lot of numbers 1 to 69 and then a Powerball from a separate lot of numbers between 1 and 26. The odds of winning a prize, which starts at $4 are 1 in 24.9.

To win the Powerball, a lucky winner must overcome odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Florida Ticket Wins $10M from Second-Chance Drawing

According to a release early Sunday from the Multi-State Lottery Association, more than 2.7 million people won prizes from the Saturday drawing.

Four tickets matched the first five numbers. Players in Arizona, California, and Florida each took home $1 million apiece for that. Meanwhile, a Marylander who added the $1 Power Play doubled their fortune, claiming a $2 million prize.

Those four, though, weren’t the biggest winner on the night.

For just the second time since Powerball started it in August, someone matched all six numbers on the Powerball Double Play second drawing. A ticket sold in Florida matched the numbers of 4, 6, 7, 10, 30 and the Powerball of 9.

The Double Play prize for matching the second drawing is a flat $10 million.

Florida is one of 13 states where Double Play tickets are available. The cost is $1 per play. Other states currently participating in the second drawing are Colorado, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Washington.

Pennsylvania Man Wins Million on New Year’s Show

The first Powerball millionaire of 2022 didn’t come from Saturday night’s drawing.

Hours earlier as the new year had just begun, Powerball announced that Brian Mineweaser from Honey Brook, Penn., was the winner of its annual First Millionaire of the Year. He was announced the winner during the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest live broadcast.

The POWERBALL game produces hundreds of million-dollar winners every year, but to capture one person’s winning moment as it unfolds on live television at the top of a new year is something spectacular,” said May Scheve Reardon, Powerball product group chair and Missouri Lottery executive director said in a statement.

Mineweaser was one of five finalists. All five received a prize package that included $10,000, a 70-inch television and other items to help them throw a New Year’s party.