Patriots-Chiefs Off Board After Cam Newton Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Posted on: October 3, 2020, 10:00h.

Last updated on: October 3, 2020, 10:00h.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t play in this week’s showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs – assuming it’s played. (Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports)

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, has been pushed back to Monday or Tuesday, the NFL announced on Saturday. There are positive tests involving both teams, the league said, meaning additional testing results ultimately will determine the fate of the game.

Sportsbooks took the game off the board. The Chiefs were 7-point favorites.

Patriots Player Tests Positive

The Patriots on Saturday morning announced that a player tested positive for coronavirus.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in the statement. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

The Patriots are 2-1 with Newton, who has six touchdowns (four rushing, two passing). Veteran Brian Hoyer, who will turn 35 next week and is 0-13 as a starter the past three seasons, is listed as New England’s backup quarterback. Jarrett Stidham, a fourth-round pick last year who threw four passes as a rookie, is the No. 3.

We expected this based on MLB,” Ed Salmons, the vice president of risk management and oddsmaking at Westgate SuperBook, told Casino.org. “Our house rules states the game must be played by August 1, 2021. The line was adjusted to Chiefs -10.5 and 50. It’s now off the board again. I know they want to play Monday or Tuesday. I don’t think that’s possible. This time there is no easy way around the bye weeks so the regular season is going have to extend unless they shorten the season.”

The game was scheduled to be played at Kansas City at 3:25 p.m. Central. Now, positive coronavirus tests leave that game in doubt.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league announced. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu tested positive for COVID-19 and were placed on their teams’ COVID-19 reserve lists.

For TV purposes, the NFL announced the Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears game would be moved into the 3:25 p.m. (Central) window.

Second COVID Scare

Positive tests have been the expectation all along, as Commissioner Roger Goodell acknowledged in June. The key would be catching it early and stopping the spread so games could be played.

The NFL got through the first three weeks relatively free of COVID. But this week’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed due to an outbreak within the Titans.

That game was rescheduled to Week 7, with the teams set to meet on Sunday, Oct. 25. To make room, the Week 7 game between the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens was moved to Week 8 to take advantage of mutual bye weeks on Sunday, Nov. 1.

“You need to be flexible,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “This is the year for that. You just don’t worry about it. I do believe and understand the league has the best interest at heart, and everybody has to do what they have to do.”

The Titans played at the Minnesota Vikings last week. The Vikings remain in the clear, so their game at the Houston Texans on Sunday will be played as scheduled.

Meanwhile, President Trump has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus. The positive test has strengthened Joe Biden as the election favorite.