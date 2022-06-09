Caesars, Peyton Manning Partnering on Omaha Productions Audio Content

Posted on: June 9, 2022, 10:51h.

Last updated on: June 9, 2022, 11:10h.

Caesars Entertainment and Peyton Manning are teaming up again, with the casino operator signing on for a multi-year strategic partnership with the Hall of Fame quarterback’s Omaha Productions.

Peyton Manning in a Caesars Sportsbook commercial. His Omaha Productions is partnering with the gaming company. (Image: Daily Advent)

Affectionately named for an audible call Manning used during his playing days, Omaha Productions produces ESPN’s Emmy-award winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” as well as alternative broadcasts for college football, golf, and the UFC.

While the upcoming Omaha Audio Network will be presented by Caesars Sportsbook, the gaming company points out its relationship with Manning’s production company is much more than another run-of-the-mill corporate sponsorship.

This is not a sponsorship. It’s a strategic partnership,” said Sharon Otterman, Chief Marketing Officer at Caesars Digital, in a statement.

Caesars, Manning, and Omaha productions will be executive producers on a slew of upcoming content that will be featured on Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Sportsbook, and Omaha social media channels. Some of the productions will include Mayne on the Street with Caesars Sportsbook brand ambassador Kenny Mayne, Celeb Shots with Rachel DeMita, and One More Round with Cooper Manning — Peyton’s brother — according to the statement.

Caesars, Manning Already Familiar

Caesars and the former Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts quarterback have an established relationship. The Manning family, including Peyton, Cooper, brother Eli — former New York Giants quarterback — and father Archie — himself a former Pro Bowl quarterback — appeared in Caesars Sportsbook advertisements during the 2021 NFL season.

The gaming company has since dialed back spending on traditional media ads for its sports wagering unit, citing accomplished market share objectives, among other factors.

Analysts are forecasting big growth for previously established partnerships between media firms and sports betting companies. In a recent report, Macquarie Research says such arrangements could drive as much as $30 billion worth of iGaming and sports betting revenue by 2030.

Gaming companies are looking for new ways to market themselves and reach younger demographics. The Caesars/Omaha Productions accord is an example of that trend, and it also highlights the potential economic benefits of such pacts.

Other Gaming/Media Tidbits

Separately, DraftKings said today it is expanding its partnership with Meadowlark Media to include four new programs. Meadowlark Media is the owner of Dan Le Batard’s network of shows.

According to a statement, the new shows are “are Too Many Men featuring hockey analysts Alison Lukan, Shayna Goldman, and Sara Civian, The Cooligans with soccer loving comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco, definitive college football shows, Shutdown Fullcast, hosted by Spencer Hall, Holly Anderson, Jason Kirk and Ryan Nanni and DNF’ (Did Not Finish) an F1 program with Meadowlark’s Jessica Smetana and Spencer Hall.”

In April 2021, DraftKings struck a content distribution agreement with the media company. At that time, financial details weren’t disclosed, but the deal was rumored to be worth $50 million.