Ohio to Ring in New Year’s 2023 with Universal Sports Betting Launch

Posted on: June 1, 2022, 08:25h.

Last updated on: June 1, 2022, 09:43h.

Sports betting in Ohio will launch on Jan. 1, 2023. Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive director Matt Schuler made the announcement at Wednesday’s commission meeting.

A welcome sign on the Robert C. Byrd Bridge greets travelers entering Ohio from West Virginia. on Wednesday, the state’s Casino Control Commission announced sports betting will start on Jan. 1, 2023. (Image: Jimmy Emerson DVM/Flickr)

The date was not necessarily a surprise. When the state’s legislature passed a law legalizing sports betting late last year, it set Jan. 1, 2023, as the rollout deadline. The law required all aspects of sports betting to begin simultaneously, meaning online apps (Type A), brick-and-mortar sportsbooks (Type B), and bar kiosks (Type C) will all have the chance to be available to bettors on New Year’s Day.

Jan. 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States,” Schuler explained to the commissioners. “According to industry estimates, this will necessitate detailed due diligence investigations as well as comprehensive compliance examinations of approximately 3,000 licensees ahead of that date.”

According to the time line presented during the meeting, sports betting operators, as well as casinos and professional sports teams, can apply for licenses on June 15, with those applications due on July 15. On July 15, eligible bars interested in hosting kiosks can apply for licenses and those seeking a second Type A or Type B license will also be able to apply. Those applications are due Aug. 15.

Beginning Aug. 1, applicants can start providing the OCCC information on responsible gaming plans and other compliance documentation. Applicants will have three months to submit that, and by Dec. 2, all applicants must have their equipment ready for the commission to inspect.

This story will be updated.