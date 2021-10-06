New Mexico’s Tesuque Casino Reopens Following Cyber-Related Closure

Posted on: October 6, 2021, 10:28h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2021, 10:42h.

New Mexico’s Tesuque Casino reopened this week after a cyber-attack. The cyber incident at the Santa Fe tribal gaming property initially was identified on Sept. 25.

The exterior of New Mexico’s Tesuque Casino, pictured above. The casino reopened this week following a cyber attack. (Image: The Business Journals)

The gaming property was then shuttered for about 10 days. It reopened at about 10 am Tuesday.

“Upon discovering the attack, Tesuque Casino immediately closed its operations, isolated the issue, and began an investigation,” the casino said in a Facebook post.

Findings from the investigation will “strengthen the casino’s cyber security defenses,” the post added.

Through our fast-acting team and external IT specialists, we were able to contain and remedy the issue as swiftly as possible,” wrote Mark Mitchell, a Pueblo of Tesuque tribal official, in the Facebook post.

“We are continuing to be vigilant about security and protection of confidential information for our customers and employees.”

Casino officials have not said if personal info belonging to players was in any way compromised, according to KRQE, a local TV station.

The gaming property has over 800 slot machines and 10 table games. It is operated by the Pueblo of Tesuque.

Fatal Shooting Near New Mexico Casino

Elsewhere in New Mexico, last month authorities searched for a suspect who shot and killed a man east of New Mexico’s Route 66 Casino Hotel.

The victim was shot several times. He died at the crime scene from the wounds.

The incident apparently began as a kidnapping, according to KOB, a local TV station. It started off after a suspect abducted a woman and man — who turned out to be her brother, KOB said. The two victims were transported, apparently against their will, to the location near the casino, which is near Albuquerque.

Once there, the man was fatally wounded. The female escaped. She was able to alert authorities.

Earlier Cyber Incidents

Cyber-attacks have taken place at casinos nationwide. Last year, two Idaho tribal casinos and one California casino temporarily closed following a cyberattack.

Clearwater River Casino & Lodge in Lewiston and It’se Ye-Ye Casino in Kamiah reopened in Idaho after cyber-attacks led to the closure of the two gaming properties for about 10 full days.

The Nez Perce tribe-operated casinos said they did not experience a data breach from the Oct. 8, 2020 attack. It was described in a Facebook post as a “major computer systems disruption.”

Cache Creek Casino Resort in California also experienced a cyber-attack. The casino shut down on Sept. 20, 2020 and reopened after a three-week closure. It is owned and operated by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation.