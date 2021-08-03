MGM Resorts Donates Land for Oct. 1 Memorial, Panel Releases New Survey

MGM Resorts International has agreed to donate a part of its property that will be the site of a public memorial for the Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting event that took place on Oct. 1, 2017. That’s according to Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, who made the announcement during a press conference Monday.

Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick stands at the podium before a press conference Monday on the latest developments regarding a planned memorial for the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, which occured on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017. To her left, County Commissioner Jim Gibson greets Tennille Pereira, chair of the 1 October Memorial Advisory Committee. (Image: Clark County/Facebook)

The Las Vegas-based resort and gaming company will donate two acres of land in the lot that held the festival concert, where more than 860 were injured and 58 were killed. Stephen Paddock shot more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, catacorner from the lot.

Gibson, whose district includes the property where the shooting happened, was on hand with Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick and members of the 1 October Memorial Advisory Committee. They announced some of the findings from an online survey the committee posted in March, as well as promoting a new one for the memorial. He said that two-thirds of the people who participated in the survey indicated it was extremely or very important for the memorial site to be located at the site of the incident.

MGM donated a parcel across from the Roman Catholic Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer at Las Vegas Boulevard and Reno Avenue, doing so, the commissioner said, without any heavy pressure.

It was the right thing to do, and we’re all very appreciative,” Gibson said. “And they’re a part of this community. I think that demonstrates, as much as anything does, that their heart is where it ought to be.”

Of the various groups surveyed, more than 78 percent of incident survivors said it was extremely or very important for the memorial to be at the site. In addition, more than 83 percent of those physically injured in the attack said it was important.

MGM: Permanent Oct. 1 Memorial “Vital” to healing

In a statement, MGM said it looked forward to helping committee members as work progressed on the memorial.

“Having a permanent memorial commemorating the victims and heroes of 1 October is vital to our community’s continued healing, and we are honored to donate a portion of the Village site to help bring that memorial to fruition,” the company said.

Last year, a Nevada court signed off on an $800 million settlement between MGM and victims

Most Survey Respondents Want Healing, Peace

More than 6,000 people participated in the online survey. It ran from March 1-14, with about 5,500 respondents answering most or all of the questions.

When asked what feelings they wanted to experience at a memorial, four feelings received support from a majority of respondents. Those included: healing (63.1 percent), peace (59.7 percent) respect (56.4 percent), and community (52.2 percent).

Respondents also overwhelmingly said the memorial should educate visitors about the event, with 41.7 percent saying it was extremely important, and an additional 31.4 percent saying it was very important. A majority also favored including an artistic feature, with a nearly evenly divided 60.1 percent of those answering saying it was extremely or very important.

Fewer, though, felt it should include an interactive component, as that rated highly among just 25 percent of participants.

In addition to the March survey, the committee conducted focus group sessions in May and June to solicit feedback on the memorial.

New Survey Launched

On Monday, county officials and committee members announced a new survey that seeks public input on what artistic, design, and educational features should be included. This survey will be the last one before a request for proposals is released for the memorial.

Committee Chairwoman Tennille Pereira said the surveys play a key role in keeping a conversation going about how to remember the event.

“We will create a lasting memorial to remember, but getting the input of those affected is key to the success of this endeavor,” said Pereira, who also serves as director of the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, which offers support as well as resources and referrals for those affected by the shooting.

The new survey will be available online through Aug. 15 and can be accessed here.