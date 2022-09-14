New Lin-Manuel Miranda Show Coming to Venetian Las Vegas

Posted on: September 13, 2022, 09:28h.

Last updated on: September 13, 2022, 09:29h.

A new musical from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda makes its Las Vegas debut with a Venetian residency beginning Nov. 10. Freestyle Love Supreme, directed by Thomas Kail, is an improvised hip-hop show that enjoyed a successful Broadway run from October 2021 to January 2022.

Performances at the Venetian’s Summit Showroom will run 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets, starting at $57.45, go on sale 10 a.m. today at venetianlasvegas.com.

Morgan Reilly, Anthony Veneziale and Jay Ellis (foreground) perform in ‘Freestyle Love Supreme,’ a Lin-Manuel Miranda production opening Nov. 10 at the Summit Showroom at The Venetian. The show won a a Special Tony Award in 2020 for its creative inspiration and groundbreaking themes.

“Some of my most fulfilling creative moments have come from working on Freestyle Love Supreme, and I’m excited to see its next chapter unfold on the Las Vegas Strip at The Venetian Resort,” Miranda said in a statement. “This show consistently surprises the performers and the audience and I’m certain the Las Vegas crowd will bring an added element of excitement that we haven’t seen before.”

Freestyle Love Supreme comically engages audiences, who are not only encouraged, but expected, to provide suggestions. Occasionally, they may even be brought on stage. The new show is actually old, conceived of by improv guru Anthony Veneziale and created by Veneziale with Miranda in 2004 — during rehearsal breaks for Miranda’s first Broadway musical, In the Heights. It was performed multiple times over the years before debuting on Broadway. The Las Vegas cast recently toured the show to 11 US cities ending last month in Pasadena.

Freestyle Love Supreme will run 90 minutes in its Vegas incarnation and star Simone “Sims” Acosta, Andrew “Jelly Donut” Bancroft, Richard “Rich Midway” Baskin Jr., Jay C. “Jellis J” Ellis, Kaila “Kaiser Rözé” Mullady, Morgan “Hummingbird” Reilly and Dizzy Seine. Occasional guest stars will drop in — who might just include Miranda himself — but no one’s guaranteeing that.

Musically, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to jazz saxophonist John Coltrane’s classic 1965 album A Love Supreme, with dues also owed to soul, blues and hip-hop. A range of vocals – from harmonic singing to freestyle rapping to beat-boxing — are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

“Freestyle Love Supreme is an exciting addition to our entertainment lineup and furthers our commitment to providing new and unmatched offerings for our guests,” said Patrick Nichols, president and chief operating officer of the Venetian. “The show is completely driven by audience interaction, which provides an unexpected element and a new experience every night.”

Over the years, Venetian/Palazzo enjoyed success with Vegas-ized Broadway hits including Phantom — Las Vegas Spectacular, Jersey Boys and Rock of Ages.