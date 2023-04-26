Megan Fox Plays Casino Owner in New Movie

Posted on: April 26, 2023, 03:55h.

Last updated on: April 26, 2023, 03:58h.

In Megan Fox’s next film, she plays a casino owner with a highly questionable correlation to reality. “Johnny & Clyde” is a grindhouse slasher flick featuring gratuitous killing, Megan Fox looking great, and apparently not much else.

Megan Fox plays a casino owner in the new movie “Johnny & Clyde.” (Image: Screen Media)

So far, the movie has four one-star ratings on imdb.com — there are no zero-star ratings — including this one, from user psxexperten: “This was the most pointless excuse of a movie I have ever seen. I want my time back.”

Based on the trailer that dropped Wednesday from Screen Media, Fox’s Alana — who runs a casino in Rhode Island for her father in Las Vegas — finds herself defending her gaming establishment against Johnny and Clyde (Avan Jorgia and Ajani Russell), a mass-murdering couple in need of a fresh infusion of cash to support their mass-murdering lifestyle.

While robbing an armed vehicle owned by Alana’s casino and killing its driver, the couple discover that Alana’s casino features a secret vault because Alana also happens to be a crime boss.

Think “Bonnie & Clyde” meets “Ocean’s 11” meets “Natural Born Killers.”

Don’t Think Oscar Buzz

Little do Johnny and Clyde know that Alana has a secret weapon awaiting them — a vicious, axe-wielding undead slasher-demon casino guard named Bakwas. The trailer concludes by showing Alana firing multiple weapons, including a rifle that she uses to shoot pottery off a woman’s head at close range.

But don’t take our word for how good it looks. Judge for yourself:

In an interview with horror movie site Bloody Disgusting, the film’s director describes Fox’s character as “very dark.”

“I don’t want to give away too much, but visually we wanted her to almost be like a Disney princess, but a messed-up, very dark, twisted version of that,” Tom DeNucci said.

DeNucci also helmed 2019’s “Vault,” starring Don Johnson, and is really establishing himself as the director of choice for unbearably bad movies about vault break-ins.