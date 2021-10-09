Las Vegas Strip Visitor Avoids Prison for Accidental Fatal Shooting of Brother

Posted on: October 9, 2021, 08:59h.

Last updated on: October 9, 2021, 08:59h.

A California man accused of fatally shooting his 16-year-old brother at the Hilton Grand Vacations on the Las Vegas Strip in March has avoided going to prison. The death was considered accidental.

Chance Wilson being led into a Las Vegas courtroom in March, pictured above. He was sentenced this week to probation for fatally shooting his brother. It was accidental, the judge said. (Image: Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chance Wilson, 20, was sentenced on Friday to three years’ probation by Las Vegas District Judge Michelle Leavitt. He will serve out the sentence at his Palmdale, Calif. home, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

During the three years, if the conditions of probation are violated, he could be sentenced for up to 15 years in prison.

It appears to me that it was an accident,” Leavitt said in court to explain her sentence, the Review-Journal reported.

Wilson was charged with murder after the shooting of Dailin Wilson. Then in June, Chance Wilson pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter with a deadly weapon.

The voluntary manslaughter charge is one where the suspect has no premeditation before killing a victim.

Chance Wilson must also pay $5,000 in restitution, the Review-Journal reported. It is unclear where the money is going to go.

Mom Asks For Leniency

In begging the judge for leniency, Glorika Briley, the single mother of both sons, described the incident as “a horrible mistake.

He has to live with this for the rest of his life,” she added, the Review-Journal reported. “Unbelievably, the moment it happened, I forgave him.”

“I am the mother of a victim. And I’m also the mother of the person who is responsible.”

She sobbed as she spoke to the judge recalling the tragic events.

While at the hotel, Chance Wilson snuck up behind his brother and took out a firearm. He then pulled the trigger as the weapon was aimed at the 16-year-old’s head.

Chance Wilson yelled out “boom” but did not realize the firearm was loaded.

He had assembled it from parts he ordered online. The firearm used in the shooting was described by Wilson as a “black Glock 9mm handgun.”

At first, Wilson suggested to a hotel security guard his brother committed suicide, Metro police said. But he later said the death was an accident.

Since the shooting, Chance Wilson has seen a therapist. Two other siblings, a 13-year-old and an 8-year-old, also witnessed the shooting. They were eating cereal when it took place.

The family was in Las Vegas to celebrate two birthdays.

Victim Wanted to Attend UCLA

Before the shooting, Dailin Wilson was attending high school in California. He enrolled in Advanced Placement classes.

He hoped to someday attend UCLA. He dreamed of playing on the university’s basketball team and even someday playing on an NBA team, the Review-Journal reported.

Chance and Dailin were close. The older brother also helped to raise his younger brother, Briley remembered.

When reached for comment in March, Hilton Grand Vacations spokeswoman Lauren George confirmed the incident to Casino.org. She called it a “tragedy.”