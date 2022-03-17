Las Vegas Strip Area Suicide Results in Hotel Death of Murder Suspect

A suspect in a murder himself recently apparently committed suicide at a Las Vegas hotel. The property is located near the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department badge, pictured above. Metro police investigated a suicide of a man who was a suspect in the murder of a woman. (Image: LVMPD)

The body of Daniel Greer, 25, was found last Saturday at the hotel, KLAS, a local TV station, reported. He died in a guest room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest, police and the Clark County Coroner’s Office revealed this week.

Las Vegas Metro police suspect Greer murdered a woman last Thursday in a Las Vegas apartment building. She was identified as La’Kia Dawkins, 25. Her death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.

Metro police did not name the hotel where Greer’s body was discovered. But cops said the hotel is near Tropicana Avenue and Koval Lane. They also said the hotel is situated east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Among the hotels in that area are Motel 6 Las Vegas — Tropicana, as well as Howard Johnson by Wyndham Las Vegas.

Woman Shot in Head, Torso

Dawkins and Greer had been in a relationship, police said. But they got into an argument last week.

Then, Greer allegedly shot her several times in the head and torso, police said. Dawkins died in the apartment.

Greer soon fled the apartment after the shooting, cops said. He was not seen by police until his body was found in the hotel.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Prior Violent Crime

The Las Vegas Strip corridor has seen several violent incidents in recent weeks. For instance, on March 3, a shooting left one person dead. Two other victims were listed in critical condition, and four others suffered unspecified injuries.

The shooting apparently took place at Siegel Suites Swenson, located on University Center, which is close to the Strip. The building is about a half-mile from the Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino.

Also on Feb. 26, a shooting spree at a Las Vegas hookah lounge, Manny’s Glo Afterdark Lounge, left one person dead and 13 injured. The lounge is near the Strip. It is about a mile from the Sahara Las Vegas.

Several people had firearms with them that night, KLAS reported. So far, just one has been charged.

Lee Wilson, 44, is in custody and has several charges pending against him. They include a single count of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder. In total, at least two dozen rounds of ammunition were fired by Wilson, police said.

Wilson was scheduled to appear in court today. He continues to be held without bail.