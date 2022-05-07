Kentucky Derby Upset: 80-1 Rich Strike Pulls Off a Stunner for the Ages

Posted on: May 7, 2022, 04:29h.

Last updated on: May 7, 2022, 05:17h.

Rich Strike, a horse that did not officially get into the Kentucky Derby until Friday morning, chased the two favorites down the stretch on Saturday and became the second-longest shot to ever win the race.

Rich Strike (inside) chases down Epicenter (center) and Zandon in the final strides to win the 148th Kentucky Derby Saturday. At 80-1, he’s the second-longest longshot to win the race. (Image: Casino.org)

The 80-1 shot paid $163.60 to win, $74.20 to place, and $29.40 to show. Only Donerail, a 91-1 shot who won in 1913, paid a higher price in the Run for the Roses. Epicenter, who went off as the 4-1 favorite, finished second, with morning-line favorite Zandon third.

A $30,000 claimer who hadn’t won in his last five races. Rich Strike gave trainer Eric Reed just his second graded stakes win.

This story will be updated.