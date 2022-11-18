Green Bay Weather Too Much For the Pack, Not For the Titans, in ‘Thursday Night Football’

Posted on: November 18, 2022, 06:05h.

Last updated on: November 18, 2022, 06:05h.

The Green Bay Packers had a chance in Thursday Night Football to prove that their recent defeat of the Dallas Cowboys was a fluke. Facing the Tennessee Titans was never going to be easy, but the game was more of a challenge than they expected.

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill gets ready to throw a pass in the team’s game against the Green Bay Packers. A strong offensive performance led the Titans to victory. (Image: Getty Images)

The Titans (7-3) defeated the Packers 27-17 and put themselves at the top of the AFC South. Despite the loss that pushed them to 4-7, the Packers remain second in the NFC North with a 4-7 record.

The game was all Titans from the start. QB Ryan Tannehill had an outstanding performance, going 22 of 27 for 333 yards and two TD passes. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was no slouch, picking up 227 yards, but a defense that couldn’t control a shifting Titans offense proved to be a game-changer.

Titans All The Way

When he wasn’t throwing, Tannehill was handing the ball to running back Derrick Henry, who had just 87 yards and two TDs – one on the ground and one in the air. The Titans loaded their first drive on his rushing force and the safe hands of wide receiver Treylon Burks, and capped their 83-yard drive with a TD pass from Tannehill to running back Dontrell Hilliard.

The Pack answered, but only after the teams had chewed up an entire quarter. At the end of the first period, Rodgers surprised the defense with a drive into the end zone to Christian Watson that brought them within 7-6. However, Mason Crosby missed the extra point off a block, and the race was on.

In the second quarter, the Tennessee attack dragged the home defense 62 yards. However, on fourth down and inches for a first down, just four yards from the end zone, the Packers line stopped Henry. It would be one of the few highlights to make the reel.

The Titans reiterated their driving ability on their ensuing drive. They covered 41 yards in nine plays, again reaching the opponent’s 4-yard line. This time, though, they did not fail, with Henry punching into the end zone for a 14-6 lead at the half.

After the break, the Packers got on the board first with a field goal to move within three, but Tennessee responded. A trick play made it seem like Henry would run once again, but he lobbed a pooch pass to Austin Hooper in the end zone for six.

Green Bay answered with a third-quarter TD and a two-point conversion that made up for Crosby’s earlier miss. However, that would be the end of any advance, and the Titans blanked them in the fourth.

Containment Not Enough

Green Bay’s defense has given up an average of 140.6 rushing yards this season. They knew that Tennessee was going to rely on Henry’s ability to run, and kept him locked out.

Focusing on the running game proved to be the Packers’ downfall, as it opened up lanes for Tannehill and the offense to switch to an aerial assault. The Titans defense did its job, as well, forcing two punts and two turnovers.

The Packers were the favorites going into the game, but couldn’t find enough juice to meet expectations. The over/under drifted downward to about 40 heading into the game, which means bettors who took the over picked up some extra drinking money for the weekend.

The Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in what will be a repeat of the Divisional Round of the previous season, where they fell 19-16. On the other hand, the Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who share the best record in the NFL (8-1) with the Minnesota Vikings.