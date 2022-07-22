Gaming Regulators in Lithuania and Ukraine Sign Supervisory Pact

Posted on: July 22, 2022, 10:57h.

Last updated on: July 22, 2022, 11:09h.

Even as the country continues to try to fend off the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s gaming regulator wants to keep its gambling industry in line. It has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lithuania that both countries hope will mutually benefit their gambling markets.

The Fairmont, home of the Shangri La Casino Kiev in Ukraine. The country is collaborating with Lithuania to improve both countries' gambling industries.

Ukraine’s Commission on the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries (CRGL) and Lithuania’s Gambling Control Authority (GCA) will work hand in hand to further their gaming efforts. The MOU calls for joint collaboration in gambling and lottery operations, with the intent of allowing the markets to grow responsibly.

Through the agreement, Lithuania and Ukraine will implement policies to facilitate information exchange, including best practices and new approaching to gambling. In addition, they will work together to study the global gaming industry. At the same time, they will work to ensure operators follow their respective gaming laws properly.

Solving Mutual Issues

Participating in the collaborative efforts will be gaming experts from both regulatory bodies. They will spearhead dialogue on legal matters, as well as market regulations and how businesses fulfill their regulatory obligations.

On a continuous basis, the experts will also schedule seminars, lectures, and hearings. These will be open to representatives from both organizations in an effort to provide the widest dissemination of information.

Lithuania’s gaming market is slightly older than that of Ukraine, but both are undergoing changes. Lithuania recently approved amendments to its gambling laws that allow the GCA to issue specific licenses for remote gambling. Previously, licenses were tied to land-based operations only.

In addition, the country has strict rules against gambling promotion. It has already issued several fines of €25,000 (US$25.54 million) to operators who violated the rules.

Virginijus Daukšys, the head of the GCA, said in a statement that the regulator is looking forward to sharing its expertise with the CRGL. He stressed his organization’s knowledge of problem gambling prevention and illegal operations, and how it can facilitate responsible growth of Ukraine’s market.

Ukraine’s Gaming Industry Gets Cabin Fever

Casinos across Ukraine closed as a result of Russia’s actions and a state-mandated curfew. However, in some areas, operators have developed cabin fever and want to get back in the game.

Over the past few weeks, a number of casinos started to reopen for longer hours, and the CRGL isn’t happy. The curfew is still in place, and it sent out a reminder to the properties that they must comply with the rules.

Casinos can open, but they must adhere to the curfew, just like everyone else. They also need to be responsible and not create a situation that might entice citizens to venture out into dangerous conditions.

Before the Russian invasion, Ukraine had been working on updated gambling laws, including new tax measures. However, lawmakers didn’t reach a consensus before going on break, and the subsequent war will delay changes more.