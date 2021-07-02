Gambling Problem-Plagued Man Suspected In Two Wisconsin Robberies, Police Reveal

Posted on: July 2, 2021, 02:59h.

Last updated on: July 2, 2021, 03:11h.

A Wisconsin man was named as a suspect in the recent robbery of the Waukesha State Bank and another holdup. He had been sentenced to several years in prison for a prior holdup of a credit union — and possibly spent that loot at a casino.

Kaia Mueller shown in a mug shot. He was apprehended this week in connection with two Wisconsin robberies. The money from a prior robbery was spent at a casino, his wife said. (Image: WITI)

This Wednesday, Kaia Mueller, 44, of Elkhorn was named by Lake Delton, Wisc. authorities as the suspect in a robbery, the holdup of the Waukesha State Bank branch, and car thefts.

The holdups took place in Oconomowoc, Wisc. on Tuesday. As of late this week, he was apprehended but not charged with the offenses.

Following this week’s robberies, Mueller allegedly got into an accident in a car he was driving on Interstate 94. He then fled into nearby woods.

Police searched for him for hours. The highway was shut down.

Later, he apparently stole a second car, police said. It was involved in another accident and then driven away. This collision was near State Highway 67.

Eventually, he was apprehended Wednesday by police while in the second car. As of late this week, Mueller was in custody in the Sauk County jail.

Whitewater Heist

In 2016, Mueller was sentenced to four years in prison for the credit union robbery. He also was given four years of extended supervision.

He pleaded guilty to the 2015 robbery of Whitewater, Wisc.’s Fort Community Credit Union, WITI, a local TV station, reported. Police claim he walked into the credit union, went up to a teller, and put a bag on the counter. Mueller claimed he had a gun. He ordered the teller to place money in the bag.

Mueller spent the money from the credit union robbery at a casino, his wife told police. He also is said to have a gambling problem, WITI said.

In 2006, Mueller was sentenced to five years in prison for a drug conviction in Hawaii, WITI said.

Prior Wisconsin Gambling-Related Crimes

Last month, in an unrelated incident, an escaped, convicted sex offender from Wisconsin was apprehended in a Las Vegas gaming property. It marked the second time in recent years the man escaped from custody and wound up being arrested in Nevada.

Lloyd Pitzen, 71, allegedly escaped from a transitional living facility in Oshkosh, Wisc. in 2019. He allegedly cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet during the escape.

He was on the loose for over a year. It was not until the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force spotted him in Nevada at the unidentified gaming property that he was apprehended.

He is charged with tampering with a GPS tracking device and a sex offender registry violation, according to WBAY, a Wisconsin TV station.

Also, in still another incident, the man accused of murdering three people, two at Oregon’s Mill Casino RV lot, and leaving a fourth victim critically injured in June remains in Wisconsin. He is not waiving extradition back to Oregon.

Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, turned himself in to Milwaukee police in connection with the North Bend, Ore. multiple homicides.

Nicholson allegedly killed his father, Charles Simms Nicholson, 83. He left the body in a trailer at the RV park.

He also allegedly ran over an elderly Florida couple at the RV lot. Anthony Oyster, 74, died at the crime scene. Linda Oyster, 73, was critically injured.

Following the hit and run, Nicholson drove to the Herbal Choice Marijuana Dispensary, also in North Bend. He allegedly fatally shot a woman in the dispensary. She was identified as Jennifer L. Davidson, 47, of Coos Bay.

Nicholson also allegedly forced Laura Johnson of Oregon to drive him more than 2,000 miles to Wisconsin. The two were believed to be acquaintances.