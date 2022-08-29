Formula 1 Las Vegas Presale Ticket Portal Goes Live

Posted on: August 29, 2022, 10:41h.

Last updated on: August 29, 2022, 01:47h.

A ticketing pre-registration portal for the upcoming Las Vegas Formula 1 race goes live at 9 a.m. PST today (Monday, Aug. 29.) The portal will provide fans with a free chance to sign up for access to an exclusive presale event in October for the November 2023 race.

A rendering of the Formula 1 Las Vegas race course. During the race, F1 cars will drive on a circuit around the iconic Vegas Strip. (Image: Vegas.com)

Organizers say that ticket demand is expected to outstrip the more than 100K official spectator capacity.

“A ticket to the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be the hottest ticket in global sport next year,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1 in a statement. “Taking over the sports and entertainment capital of the world for almost an entire week is going to be a game changer for Formula 1, and has the potential to set the benchmark for all global sports and entertainment events in the future. Fans won’t want to miss it.”

The portal can be found at f1lasvegasgp.com.

Las Vegas Grand Prix Returns

On Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, Las Vegas will host the region’s first Formula 1 Grand Prix since 1981.

The race will be the first time the course includes the entire Vegas strip. (In 1981 and 1982, the race was held entirely in the Caesars Palace parking lot.)

I think it’s going to be fabulous for the city,” Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), recently told frontofficesports.com. “There just aren’t many opportunities that are this big. I think it’s similar to having a Super Bowl in town every year.”

Spectators can watch as Formula 1 cars speed along a 17-corner, 3.8-mile temporary loop through Caesars Palace, the MSG Sphere, and the Bellagio, its finished line’s reported site. Top speeds are estimated to be over 212 mph.

Spectators can watch the event live in Vegas, or opt to Livestream the excitement

Formula 1 Vs. NASCAR

Both NASCAR and Formula 1 are racing competitions but differ widely in car and course style.

F1 cars tend to be lighter and shorter, making them faster and more powerful than NASCAR. Formula 1 cars also tend to race faster, reaching speeds up to 223 mph, while NASCAR cars usually reach top speeds of 200 mph.

F1 cars are open-wheel style, which means the cars are sans fenders and windshields to protect the drivers. NASCAR races primarily happen on oval racetracks, while F1 races run on both dedicated tracks and open streets.

Big Money

In May 2022, the LVCVA approved spending $19.5 million in taxpayer dollars (from hotel room taxes) to sponsor F1’s first three Las Vegas races, according to Casino.org’s own Vital Vegas.

Much of that money is expected to go toward resurfacing streets, which will be milled down 10 inches and then coated in a high-density asphalt.

The race will mark only the third time that the Las Vegas Strip will regularly close each year for an event (the others being the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon and New Year’s Eve).

Residents have already been informed that streets along the race course, including sections of the Strip, will close from 7:00 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of race weekend.

Formula 1 races will continue in Miami and Austin, with Las Vegas expected to become the brand’s flagship.