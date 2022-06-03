Dotty’s Casino Alleged Bandits Remain in Jail, Face Robbery, Murder Charges

Posted on: June 3, 2022, 07:00h.

Last updated on: June 3, 2022, 07:00h.

The two men accused in last month’s death of a Dotty’s Las Vegas casino manager were self-identified as an uncle and his nephew. The younger man also paid the older man about $1,100 for finding a jackpot winner to rob in the gaming venue, authorities claim.

James Holmes, center, first row, appears in court, pictured above. Police have described his role in last month’s robbery at Dotty’s casino in Las Vegas. A manager died following the theft. (Image: KTNV)

James Holmes, 54, told police he is the uncle to the younger man, Samuel Schmid, 28. But police believe Schmid’s aunt and Holmes are actually “in a long-term dating relationship,” according to police reports.

Both Schmid and Holmes recently appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court. They are scheduled to reappear on June 20 for a preliminary hearing in the case. Both were being held in Clark County Detention Center Friday without bail.

They are charged with the May 11 robbery at the Jones Boulevard and Flamingo Road Dotty’s venue.

Messages Sent to Schmid

While Holmes was in the casino, he allegedly watched players and spotted a female jackpot winner. He described her to Schmid while on Facebook Messenger.

She was wearing a black sweater and black pants, KLAS, a local TV station, reported based on police reports. She was at a gaming machine. She was white and “very skinny,” the report adds.

It was apparent Holmes was describing [the victim], who … Schmid robbed moments after messaging with James Holmes,” KLAS reported, citing the police report.

She had won approximately $30,000 that day while gambling.

Aunt Identified

Holmes left the venue with another woman, Debra Herreman, KLAS said. She is Schmid’s aunt, police said.

Some nine minutes later, Schmid arrived at the venue. He soon allegedly grabbed the woman’s pocketbook. It appears at least some of the winnings were inside the pocketbook.

She was injured from the force used in the theft.

Schmid then ran outside to a stolen Mercedes Benz SUV in a parking lot, police said. He got into the Mercedes.

The venue manager, Alicia Gibellina, 60, ran after him. She went up to the SUV and confronted him. Schmid then allegedly displayed a firearm.

Gibellina backed away from the SUV. She moved behind the vehicle. The SUV was suddenly placed in reverse.

Gibellina was struck by the vehicle and run over. She suffered serious injuries and later passed away. The SUV was driven away.

Less than a week later, Schmid was located in southern California. He was extradited to Nevada. He is facing several charges.

These include: conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and open murder with the use of a deadly weapon, KTNV, another local TV station, reported.

Holmes was also apprehended. He faces charges of open murder, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.