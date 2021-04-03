Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino Victim Robbed, Beat Up, Police Reveal

Posted on: April 3, 2021, 01:02h.

Last updated on: April 3, 2021, 01:02h.

An unnamed man was apparently kidnapped earlier this week from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino, according to a state police social media post.

Two masked bandits stand by a robbery victim. The man was beat up and kidnapped in an incident that began at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino. (Image: Connecticut State Police)

He was then driven some 15 miles from the tribal casino to a borough identified as Jewett City. It is part of Griswold. There, he was allegedly robbed and assaulted by two men.

Once at [an unidentified] … business, the two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle where he was assaulted and had items stolen from him,” Connecticut state police said in a post.

State cops announced on Thursday they were able to identify the robbers in the crime which took place last Monday. But as of Saturday, it appears the suspects were still on the loose.

State troopers did not detail the injuries suffered by the victim. Nor did they say what was stolen from the victim.

State troopers from the Troop E barracks in Montville asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Trooper Edward Miller via email at Edward.E.Miller@ct.gov or call 860-848-6500.

Driver Outdrives State Cop During High-Speed Chase

In an unrelated incident, on March 22, Connecticut cops spotted an abandoned car which was left in a parking garage at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

The car was seen earlier that day on a highway, some 11 miles from the casino. It was traveling 91 mph where the posted speed limit is 65 mph.

Troopers attempted to stop the car. Instead, the driver of the car upped his speed and drove “recklessly weaving in and out of traffic,” according to a state police social media post. The car eventually outdrove the state troopers.

Later that day, the 26-year-old driver was spotted at the Summer Shack Seafood Restaurant located in the casino. His name was not released by state police.

He was apprehended by authorities. Police charged him for three older Connecticut cases related to larceny, trespass, and pursuit. He was also charged with seven motor vehicle counts, including reckless driving. They stemmed from the high-speed chase.

His bail was set at $42,500.

Search Underway for Mohegan CEO Replacement

Last month, Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment [MGE] CEO Mario Kontomerkos abruptly left the tribal casino business as of Wednesday. He did not reveal his plans or why he stepped down.

Kontomerkos was hired in 2011 as the chief financial officer for the tribal gaming unit. He worked earlier at Penn National Gaming, where he was vice president of finance.

In 2017, he was named CEO at Mohegan Sun. A national search will take place for his successor as CEO.

He has been instrumental in the tribe’s international expansion. MGE is developing integrated casino resorts in South Korea and Greece. The company also wants to get one of Japan’s three forthcoming casino licenses.

Along with the flagship casino property in Connecticut, MGE owns and/or operates casinos in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Nevada, Washington, Louisiana, and Canada.