Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles Look To Drop The Hammer on ‘NFL Sunday’

Posted on: November 27, 2022, 09:57h.

Last updated on: November 27, 2022, 12:58h.

The Washington Commanders, although at the bottom of the NFC East, are right on the bubble to advance to the postseason. They face the Atlanta Falcons on NFL Sunday today, going up against a team that is also on the verge of having its season come to an early end.

Washington Commanders safety Darrick Forrest (22) celebrates an interception against the Houston Texans with teammate Kamren Curl (31) during their game on November 20. The Commanders face the Atlanta Falcons today, looking for another win. (Image: Associated Press)

The Commanders (6-5) are the only team to have taken down the until-then undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10. They handed Philly a 32-21 defeat, a sign that there’s still a lot of game left in the squad.

Washington is going through a bit of a tough time, and there are rumors that Jeff Bezos or Jay-Z (or maybe both) could become the team’s future owner. Until something happens, the Commanders will leave everything on the field for the rest of the season.

Commanders Out In Front

Washington has proven more than once over the past couple of years that it can face adversity and come out on top. It’s doing it again, and could also help the NFC East accomplish something no division has done in 20 years.

Falcons Commanders Moneyline +162 -195 Spread +4 (-110) -4 (-110) Over/under O40.5 (-110) U40.5 (-110) Courtesy of Caesars

In 2002, the NFL shifted teams around in an effort, per its own estimation, to make the divisions more even. Today, the Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Commanders all make up the NFC East.

The first three in that group are already headed for the postseason. If Washington wins today, it could make for an interesting NFC postseason battle.

QB Taylor Heinicke is going to key to getting things done for Washington. The Falcons defense is faltering, allowing the most passing yards in the entire league. The Commanders are going to take advantage of weak points and knock them down as it controls the board.

It doesn’t help that Atlanta’s offense is having difficulty, either. The Falcons are without tight end Kyle Pitts and, while they have other offensive weapons, he has previously been a driving force for Atlanta.

Washington should be able to keep the Falcons from getting into the red zone too often as they cruise to a win. That also means this could be a low-scoring game, which makes a play on the 40 over/under a better option.

The Falcons have won four of the last five in this matchup, as well as four straight. However, the Commanders lead overall with a 16-10-1 record. This game promises to be one of the more difficult contests of the day.

Rodgers’ Road Rage

The Green Bay Packers have spent a lot of time on the road, and it’s probably taking its toll. They had three straight games out of their element and lost all three before returning home. They then beat the Cowboys in OT in Week 10 at home before losing another home game to the Tennessee Titans at the start of Week 11.

Packers Eagles Moneyline +235 -292 Spread +6.5 (-110) -6.5 (-110) Over/Under O46 (-110) U46 (-110) Courtesy of Caesars

The Pack face the Eagles today in a game that has them on the outside of the postseason looking in. QB Aaron Rodgers, broken thumb and all, faces one of his toughest opponents of the season in a must-win game.

Philadelphia has 13 interceptions this season, enough to put it in a first-place tie. It is also second in fewest passing yards allowed per game at 178.4, right behind the Cowboys.

However, that doesn’t mean Green Bay isn’t capable. They have all the components on both sides of the ball to give the Eagles difficulty. In addition, the Commanders already proved that Philly is not invincible.

The Packers have won three of the last five between these two and are 28-17-0 overall. Still, the injury to Rodgers, which is on his throwing hand, can make a difference. The sportsbooks like the Eagles because of their record and Rodgers’ status, and think Green Bay is going to be able to find pay dirt.

However, at 46, the over/under is a little out of reach. Taking the under, which has hit eight times in 10 games for each of these teams, is the play, as the Eagles don’t have anything to prove.