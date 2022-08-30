Circa Debuts New Convention Center in Downtown Las Vegas

Posted on: August 30, 2022, 03:04h.

Last updated on: August 30, 2022, 07:30h.

Circa Resort & Casino is throwing its hat in the ultra-competitive Las Vegas conventions and meetings arena. It announced today its convention space is open for business.

Circa Resort & Casino in downtown Las Vegas. The venue opened a new convention center today. (Image: YouTube)

The 35,000-square-foot venue, located in downtown Las Vegas, is part of the second phase of development for the integrated resort, which opened in 2020. The venue is the first in 40 years to be built from the ground up in the area known as the Glitter Gulch.

Circa’s meeting spaces offer groups top-tier, turnkey audio and visual capabilities and customizable rooms for up to 1,000 guests. Featuring a ballroom, breakout and banquet rooms, adjacent pre-function space and a 1,600-square-foot outdoor terrace, the spaces are outfitted to complement Circa’s mid-century, art deco and modern design motifs,” according to a statement issued by the company.

Circa has some points in its favor in terms of luring new convention business, including the prestigious AAA Four Diamond ranking, being home to the largest sportsbook in the US, and being an adults-only venue.

Could Be Good Timing for Circa

While the Las Vegas Convention and meetings scene isn’t yet back to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, the data and trends are encouraging. The stats indicate Circa could benefit from good timing with its new convention space.

After two-plus years of Zoom and canceled in-person meetings, many employers and staffers are ready to return to face-to-face interactions with colleagues and clients. Various surveys confirm that’s still an integral way of conducting business, and Las Vegas remains one of the most desirable destinations to do just that.

Some Strip operators say their convention bookings for the second half of this year and into early 2023 are robust. That confirms businesses and trade associations want to get back to conventions in the largest domestic casino hub.

“As the meetings and events industries continue to ramp up after the pandemic, we are thrilled to introduce our incredible facilities to downtown Las Vegas,” said Circa CEO Derek Stevens in the statement. “It has always been our intention to add this to Circa’s repertoire, and we look forward to kicking off our first series of events in September.”

Conventions Matter in Las Vegas

Broadly speaking, Las Vegas is rebounding in fine form from the COVID-19 pandemic. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) is topping prior records, and the city is likely to wrest the crown from Macau as the world’s top casino center.

Conventions and professional meetings are vital drivers of the local economy. While many integrated resort operators are highlighting occupancy rates of 90% and higher on Thursday through Saturday nights, those levels dwindle during the Sunday through Wednesday period, owing largely to the absence of convention travel.

Circa didn’t reveal a price tag on its new meetings space. In addition to Circa, Stevens controls D Las Vegas, Golden Gate Hotel & Casino, and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.