Casino Chips, Thousands of Dollars Stolen from Connecticut Driver After Car Rammed

Posted on: June 13, 2022, 02:25h.

Last updated on: June 13, 2022, 03:00h.

Two men were to appear in Connecticut court today for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of casino chips and several thousand dollars from a motorist. The robbers followed the victim from an unidentified casino, then crashed into his car on a highway in Groton, Conn. on Sunday, police said.

Groton, Conn. police cruiser, pictured above. Groton cops arrested two men for allegedly stealing casino chips and money from a motorist. The driver was followed from an out-of-state casino to Groton. (Image: Connecticut Insider)

One of the suspects had pinned the victim onto the ground when cops arrived, police said in a Facebook post. The two alleged robbers then fled into the woods located near police headquarters.

One of the suspects fell and suffered injuries. He was treated at a local hospital after he was apprehended. The second suspect was apprehended without incident.

The two robbers were identified by Groton cops as Rafael Almeida, 19, of Brockton, Mass., and Emanuel Marques ​Dos-Santos, 22, of Boston.

​Both men were charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, and interfering with police officers, the Facebook post said. Dos-Santos was additionally charged with reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, and second-degree unlawful restraint, the post added.

Initial bail for both men was set at $100,000. They were both in custody over the weekend and were supposed to appear in New London Superior Court today (June 13).

It appears the victim had been followed by the robbers starting when he was at an out-of-state casino.

Victim Screamed for Assistance

The victim had called 911 to report the collision. He could be heard yelling for help, and police said, “A loud disturbance could be heard.”

The money, casino chips, keys, a cell phone, and other items stolen from the victim were located by police near the crime scene.

Groton is located in Eastern Connecticut. There are out-of-state casinos in nearby Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Other tribal casinos are located in Connecticut.

Prior Casino Kidnapping

In a prior incident in Eastern Connecticut in April 2021, an unnamed man was apparently kidnapped from Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Casino, according to a state police social media post.

He was driven some 15 miles from the tribal casino to a borough identified as Jewett City. It is part of Griswold, Conn. There, he was allegedly robbed and assaulted by two men.

The two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle before the beating and robbery, police said

Troopers were able to identify the robbers in the crime. It was unclear if they were ever apprehended or charged.

State troopers did not detail the injuries suffered by the victim. Nor did they say what was stolen from the victim.