BTS Las Vegas Shows Sell Out, Casino Hotel Room Rates Skyrocket

Posted on: March 3, 2022, 08:01h.

Last updated on: March 3, 2022, 08:28h.

Korean boy group BTS is coming to Las Vegas. And the hysteria surrounding the arrival of the pop sensations resulted in each of the four planned concerts at Allegiant Stadium selling out before Ticketmaster could even open the sale to the general public.

BTS is coming to Las Vegas and bringing excitement along with them. The K-pop band quickly sold out each of its four shows set for Allegiant Stadium next month. (Image: Getty)

Ticketmaster announced yesterday that the four BTS Las Vegas shows are sold out. Only members of BTS’ “Global Official Fanclub Army” were allowed to purchase tickets for the April 8, 9, 15, and 16 shows during the presale.

Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022

BTS has one of the largest fan clubs in the world. An annual basic membership to the “Army” costs 25,000 KRW (US$21). For BTS fans who weren’t fortunate enough to secure tickets for the Allegiant stadium concerts, the coveted seats are already relisted for resale on third-party exchanges like StubHub.

As of this morning, the cheapest prices for the April 8 performance are $275 per ticket, plus taxes and fees. Field-level seats begin at $5,000.

Allegiant Stadium accommodates 65,000 people for Las Vegas Raiders games. The BTS setup with the stage at one end zone reduces the total capacity by around 25 percent, as seats behind the stage were never made available.

Regional Boom

Few music acts could sell out four nights at Allegiant Stadium in such a swift manner. BTS’ arrival next month will pay off for the Las Vegas economy as a whole.

The roughly 200,000 seats sold by BTS represents only a fraction of the visitors who will arrive in Southern Nevada during the Friday-Saturday, back-to-back weekend engagements. Many BTS fans are underage, and will therefore be traveling with parents or chaperones.

Las Vegas casino hotel room rates have soared for the BTS weekends. A two-night stay April 8-10 at Wynn is advertised for $1,919, inclusive of taxes and fees. The Venetian/Palazzo runs $1,579, and Bellagio $1,574.

Even the casino resorts that are typically a bit kinder to the wallet are demanding steep rates. Luxor is asking $1,450 all-in for the two nights, Excalibur $1,257, Treasure Island $900, Rio $792, and Circus Circus $675.

Southwest, the largest airliner at Harry Reid International, has greatly increased airfare for dates surrounding the BTS shows. The airline’s “Wanna Get Away” tickets have almost entirely been blacked out.

A roundtrip direct flight from Baltimore to Las Vegas April 8 to April 10 will cost more than $1,600.

Pre-Sales Selling Out

BTS fans grabbing up the entire allotment of tickets for the shows is the latest in a growing trend surrounding Ticketmaster presales. Adele fans for her since-canned Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace sold out each of her 24 shows prior to Ticketmaster opening up the general public sale.

For those solely focused on profiting from the in-demand concerts, joining an artist’s fan club like BTS is well worth the investment.

Paying around $20 to become a BTS “Army” member and gain access to the Las Vegas tickets prior to the public is a no-brainer for scalpers. Ticketmaster limited each member to four presale tickets. But of course, scrupulous individuals can easily circumvent that supposed safeguard.