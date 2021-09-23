Boy Left Alone in Car, Vehicle Then Stolen From Oklahoma Casino Lot

The mother of a 10-year-old boy left in a running car at Oklahoma’s Newcastle Casino was arrested early today after the car was stolen. So too was the man who allegedly stole the car with the boy inside. The child later was found safe.

Oklahoma’s Newcastle Casino, pictured above. A car was stolen from the casino lot with a boy inside. Police eventually found the car, and two arrests took place. (Image: Chickasaw Nation)

For several minutes, the boy remained in the car as the male suspect drove in Newcastle. The car was later located by officers.

The boy was in the custody of local authorities as of late Wednesday. He was not harmed, based on initial news reports.

Woman Goes Into Casino

The woman drove to the tribal gaming property at about 4 am today. She left her 2016, black Lincoln MKX running in a parking lot, according to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office. Keys were in the ignition, officers told KFOR, a local TV station.

The mother went into the casino leaving the child in the car, authorities said. A short time later, a man got into the car.

He sped away with the child still in the car.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol soon issued an Amber Alert, according to KWTV, another local TV station. A passerby saw the stolen car in Newcastle. The person then called police.

The car was located at a local gas station. A man identified as Seth Grant, 36, was arrested, KFOR said. It is unclear what specific charges are pending.

Canadian County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Adam Flowers said the boy’s mom was charged with child neglect, KFOR said.

The mother was arrested by Lighthorse Police. Grant was arrested by Canadian County Sheriff’s deputies.

As of later today, the boy was being looked after by the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department.

The boy was described as white, about 5-feet, 4-inches tall, and weighing about 125 pounds. He was wearing a blue polo shirt and black shorts at the time of the car theft.

Grant is white, has sandy blond or red hair, a beard, and mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a lime green, Nike shirt. He also had on black pants.

Newcastle Casino is owned and operated by the Chickasaw Nation.

Earlier Incidents

Such incidents have taken place nationwide. In recent months, children have been left unattended in cars while adults go into casinos to gamble.

For instance, in April a Florida physician was facing two charges of neglect after she allegedly left two children unsupervised in a locked car with the engine running. It was parked outside of a Hollywood, Fla. gaming property where she went to play poker.

Dr. Marieny Elena Guimera-Revelo allegedly went into the Seminole Hard Rock Casino for about an hour while the children were unattended, police said.

Prosecutors claim she was at a poker table in the casino for at least 12 minutes. The children were 3- and 11-years-old at the time.

Then, in July, in still another incident, a baby was found alone in a car parked at Bighorn Casino in North Las Vegas on a hot’s summer’s evening. A man was later arrested, and police said he was gambling in the venue and appeared intoxicated.

Mitchell Anthony Hooks, 39, of Las Vegas was charged with child abuse and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

The baby required medical examination.