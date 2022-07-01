Bally’s Twin River Lincoln, Casino Union Extend Contract Negotiations, Strike Averted

Posted on: July 1, 2022, 08:57h.

Last updated on: July 1, 2022, 08:58h.

Bally’s Twin River Lincoln and its casino workers’ union Unite Here Local 26 agreed to extend their collective bargaining negotiations by two weeks to halt a strike threatened by the employees’ trade group.

The Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort gaming floor is seen on Christmas Day 2021. The Rhode Island casino has avoided a workers’ strike by agreeing to extend its union contracts by two weeks to allow for more negotiating time. (Image: Bally’s Twin River Lincoln Casino Resort)

The Local 26 chapter of the nationwide Unite Here labor union that predominantly represents hospitality and gaming industry workers is demanding that Bally’s increase its staffing at the Rhode Island-based casino operator’s flagship property. Twin River Lincoln labors say they’re currently overworked because their employer has refused to bring back more than half of the workforce that it laid off amid the pandemic.

The union is additionally seeking higher wages for its Lincoln members to keep pace with surging inflation. Bally’s Lincoln’s collective bargaining agreements with Unite Here Local 26 expired this morning at 12:01 EDT.

Union members authorized a strike earlier this week. Local 26 officials told Bally’s that if the company did not meet its demands by today, a picket was possible.

Bally’s is seemingly already agreeing to one of the union’s requests. The company on its Twitter page this week posted that the casino is seeking help this summer.

Walkout Avoided

The Bally’s Corporation and Unite Here Local 26 revealed last night that the two sides had agreed to postpone their collective bargaining agreements by two weeks to give the contract negotiators additional time.

“We are pleased to announce a two-week contract negotiations extension with our Unite Here colleagues to continue to seek resolution on outstanding issues,” said Bally’s spokesperson Patti Doyle.

Union officials said the delay does not mean it’s willing to budge on better wages and more colleagues for its members.

Bally’s employees are fighting for what they deserve: a fair contract so they can make a decent living, get back on their health benefits, and not feel exhausted after completing a work shift,” said Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo.

Though Bally’s employs roughly 1,900 workers at its Lincoln resort, Unite Here represents only about 200 staffers. Most of its union members are employed as food-service workers such as cooks, waitstaff, casino cocktail servers, and bartenders.

Unite Here does not represent any Bally’s workers at the company’s sister casino in Rhode Island, Bally’s Tiverton.

Holiday Strike Avoided

With only 200 workers potentially involved, the Unite Here Local 26 strike threatened at Bally’s Lincoln would not have resulted in a serious disruption of casino and resort operations. But a picket line outside the property would have nonetheless been an unwelcomed sight for the casino as it readies for what it hopes to be a busy Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Bally’s has numerous promotions for the July 4 festivities.

