Aria Casino Bar Meetup Leads to Theft of $90K in Chips, Drugging of Man

Posted on: June 23, 2022, 03:52h.

Last updated on: June 23, 2022, 03:52h.

A woman was arrested this week on charges related to the theft of $90,000 worth of casino chips from a man. The two apparently met at the High Limit Lounge at Las Vegas’ Aria Casino. During the course of the night, she allegedly slipped him some kind of drug.

Aria Resort & Casino, pictured above. A man apparently met a woman at a bar in the casino. They went up to a room at a different hotel and she allegedly drugged him and stole casino chips from him. (Image: Visit Las Vegas)

The man later woke up in his hotel room at the Vdara Hotel & Spa on June 9. The chips were gone.

During the night, he recalled that “things got blurry,” KLAS, a local TV station reported. His memory of the night’s events was foggy.

It appears the man was gambling at a high roller table at the Aria. He got $50,000 by using a credit card at a cashier. Also, a friend at the casino provided him $40,000.

He had a few drinks at the casino’s High Limit Lounge. He became “dizzy,” KLAS said.

A couple of women were at the casino sitting near him. They began to chat.

Other recollections were not clear to him. When he awoke in the hotel room, he spotted an empty capsule with some kind of residue.

On Monday, Metro police arrested Ebony Bairfield, 40, of Las Vegas. She had been spotted in casino surveillance video, police said.

Bairfield was charged with administering a drug to aid in the commission of felony, burglary, and grand larceny, KLAS said. She was formerly charged in an unrelated prostitution-related theft, the report adds.

Bairfield confirmed the woman in a surveillance video was her. But she told police she did not know the victim. She said she meets men who provide her money, but claims she is not a prostitute, KLAS reported, based on a police report.

When police searched her, they located in her purse a key for a Vdara hotel room, KLAS said.

She was placed in the Clark County Detention Center. She remained in custody as of Thursday, according to online jail records.

Similar Arrest

A similar incident took place earlier this month. An alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at an unnamed Las Vegas Strip hotel, cops said. The watch is valued at about $100,000. The man believes he was drugged by the suspect.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was seen later at a different Strip hotel by an undercover Las Vegas Metro officer. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, according to KLAS. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.

The owner of the watch claimed Richards first met him in the hotel’s bar. The two then went up to his hotel room. Richards told him she needed “help with money,” the report said.

He gave her between $1,000 and a couple of thousand dollars. He eventually fell asleep in the room. A few hours later, he awoke and found his watch missing from his wrist.

Earlier, Richards was arrested for prostitution charges linked to different incidents, KLAS said. She also had warrants pending for soliciting prostitution, the report adds.

Men Allegedly Drugged

Last year, a woman was accused of drugging a man at the Lift bar at the Aria Casino and stealing his $40,000 Rolex watch. She was charged with grand larceny.

Also, three other men made similar claims against another woman. Windy Rose Jones, 23, of Las Vegas, allegedly drugged men at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on two different occasions and stole watches.

She also stole a watch from a man she met at the Wynn Las Vegas. The two later went to a hookah lounge, police said. The man later woke up at the Venetian hotel valet area. He believes he was drugged.

One watch was a $37,000 Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. A second watch was a $45,000 Rolex Daytona. A third watch allegedly stolen by Jones was a $45,000 Rolex.