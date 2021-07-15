WynnBET Scores Ambassador Deals with Former NFL Cincinnati Bengals, NY Jets, and Soccer Stars

Posted on: July 15, 2021, 06:59h.

Last updated on: July 15, 2021, 08:07h.

WynnBET on Wednesday announced the signing of three well-known former pro athletes who will serve as brand ambassadors for the mobile sports betting application.

Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson celebrates after scoring a touchdown. On Wednesday, Johnson was one of three former pro athletes who became ambassadors for WynnBET. (Image: Getty Images)

The Wynn Interactive product, which is currently available in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia, brought on former NFL All-Pro receiver Chad Johnson, former US men’s soccer great Tim Howard, and NFL All-Pro offensive lineman Nick Mangold.

According to a statement from Las Vegas-based Wynn, the former jocks will show up in ads, appear at in-person events promoting the app, and occasionally visit the Wynn Las Vegas resort, where they make guest appearances on shows broadcast from the Blue Wire podcast studio.

Wynn will also use the ambassadors on the betting app with promotions and odds boosts designed around their interests and personalities.

Johnson Seeks Connection with Fans

During his time on the gridiron, there may not have been a bigger personality in the NFL than Johnson. He is also known as Ochocinco, a nickname in reference to the number 85 he wore in 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and one with the New England Patriots.

Johnson scored 67 touchdowns in his career, and pretty much every one of them triggered some type of celebration that was often a bigger highlight than the scoring play itself.

In a statement, Johnson said he found a “perfect partner” in WynnBET.

This is all about connecting directly with sports betting fans to provide great entertainment and conversation through social media and in-person events,” he said in the release.

Johnson, still beloved by many football fans in Cincinnati, may help WynnBET score with bettors in Ohio, a state where a sports betting bill has already passed in the state Senate. The House is expected to take up the legislation when lawmakers reconvene in the fall.

WynnBET last month signed a partnership with the Cincinnati Reds.

Howard Becomes a Wynn Pitchman

Howard is one of the country’s most successful soccer players at the international level, playing as a top-level goalkeeper in the English Premier League for 14 seasons. He also played in more than 120 games for the US Men’s National Team and appeared in two World Cups.

He officially retired from playing after last season. He’s a minority stakeholder in Memphis 901 FC, a team in America’s second-tier USL Championship league.

In a statement, Howard said he’s ready to help bettors learn more about soccer.

“With MLS continually growing in popularity, I look forward to sharing my game previews and parlay picks with WynnBET customers,” he said.

Mangold was a mainstay on the offensive line for the New York Jets, where he played center for 11 years.

Wynn said the former Jet will be leveraging his ambassadorship to tout for his former team. Mangold lives in New Jersey, where the Jets play in the fall.

“I’ve played football for almost my entire life, and never realized how entertaining it is to bet on the sport and interact with other fans about betting,” Mangold said. “Now that I’m retired, I’ve enjoyed learning the role that betting and social interaction plays in enhancing my enjoyment of the game.”