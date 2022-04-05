William Hill Bettor Receives 28,000% Return on Minimal Wager

Posted on: April 5, 2022, 09:56h.

Last updated on: April 5, 2022, 10:05h.

One William Hill user enjoyed a massive windfall on a simple bet this past weekend. A simple accumulator bet, or parlay, hit all of its segments, turning £1 into £28,000.

West Ham United FC players celebrate the team’s win over Everton this past weekend. That game helped a UK sports bettor turn £1 into £28,000. (Image: Sky Sports)

Sports betting, for the overwhelming majority of those who participate, is a form of entertainment. It’s not always about winning. It’s about developing a strategy, analyzing the possibilities, and making the choices.

There are some sharps out there who seem to get their choices right most of the time. However, even these only have a success rate of around 55%. For others, finding the right combination on a betting slip is elusive. One bettor found that combination this past weekend and hit a major win.

Parlay Bets Continue to Pay

In the US, they’re called parlay bets. In Europe, they’re known as accumulators. Either way, the objective is the same – combine multiple betting options, such as the moneyline of different games, into a single bet. If all components win, the bet pays. If just one fails, the entire bet falls apart.

A William Hill bettor scored a huge payday this past weekend, according to The Sun. He or she wagered £1 (US$1.31) and turned it into £28,000 (US$36,654). That makes it one of the most successful bets of the weekend.

The bettor chose seven soccer games from around Europe, each with distinct odds of winning. Not until the last game concluded could the individual begin to celebrate. But there were over 28,000 reasons to jump for joy.

It was quite a weekend for a couple of our customers, as a bit of luck mixed with some great judgement saw them each scoop a big pot,” stated William Hill spokesperson Tony Kenny.

Another bettor had a successful day as well, even if it wasn’t as huge. This unidentified person added 16 matches to his or her parlay ticket, also selecting games from around Europe. When the final whistle blew in the last game on the slip, it was time to celebrate. £5 (US$6.55) had become £25,000 (US$32,727).

Debunking Sports Betting Myths

There’s plenty of discussion about the pros and cons of legal sports betting. The dividing line and who stands on which side are highly visible.

However, studies have shown that more than 61% of bettors consider sports betting nothing more than a form of entertainment. They’re in it for the thrill. 51% enjoy it for the challenge.

Anyone new to the sports betting ecosystem has to overcome certain challenges, mostly from the anti-gamblers. They are made to believe that sports betting isn’t profitable, and that it only leads to addictive behavior. The statistics don’t back up either of those arguments.

Sports betting isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme, and seasoned bettors know this. However, it is definitely possible to make sports betting profitable. Like virtually anything, it requires developing skill and experience, as well as maintaining a level head.

Multiple studies from around the world show varying degrees of gambling addiction, or “problem gambling.” Still, in almost all cases, the level is under 5%. In the UK and the US, the percentage is less than 4%. In Australia, it’s less than 2%. In Spain, the figure is under 1%.

Sports betting is much more than luck. Most factors that impact your chances are directly related to the markets you choose, the odds you pick, and the betting methods that you use.

The global gambling market relies heavily on sports betting. The segment is responsible for around 30-40% of the entire industry, according to Statista.

The sports betting industry will be worth as much as $93 billion within a year. That’s $34 billion more than where it was three years ago. It’s a commercial segment that is too large to stifle and too important to ignore.