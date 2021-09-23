Washington State Burglary Suspect Nabbed, Allegedly Hid on Casino Roof

Posted on: September 22, 2021, 06:41h.

Last updated on: September 22, 2021, 06:41h.

An unnamed burglary suspect will soon be appearing in court after he was discovered on the roof of a Washington State gaming property earlier this month. The King County Sheriff’s Office revealed this week he was hiding amidst stolen computers. Deputies eventually convinced him to come down.

King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht, pictured above. Her office revealed this week the arrest of a casino burglary suspect earlier this month. (Image: King County Sheriff)

The unidentified Shoreline, Wash. casino had been broken into on Sept. 3. The casino manager discovered the break-in. He alerted the sheriff’s office at 3 am, while he remained in his car.

When deputies arrived, they noticed movement on top of the casino’s roof,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post released Tuesday. “Using their spotlight, deputies determined the suspect was hiding up there.”

Deputies over a loudspeaker then ordered the man to come down. But he remained “agitated,” the sheriff’s office said. He failed to follow their instructions and stayed on the roof.

Deputies Negotiated

“Using their de-escalation and negotiating skills, deputies continued to have a dialog with … him,” the sheriff’s office added. “Eventually, they convinced the suspect to come down on his own, where deputies immediately took him into custody.”

The man was charged with second-degree commercial burglary. He was taken to King County Jail earlier this month. It is unclear if he ever was released from custody.

The suspect had in his possession many computers and tablets that had been taken from the casino, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies further alleged the casino’s surveillance cameras photographed the man stealing the devices.

Also, the man had several sets of keys for casino doors, the sheriff’s office claimed. They were stolen from the gaming property during an earlier burglary.

The suspect’s court date was not released by the sheriff’s office. It is unknown if he has yet to enter a plea in the case.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of $20,000. A judge also may want to order restitution for the stolen items.

The incident provides a reminder to would-be burglars. “Take note, there are few places with more surveillance cameras than a casino,” the sheriff’s office advised in the online post.

Shoreline is located about 11 miles north of Seattle.

It is the site of several gaming properties.

Man Fell Through S.D. Casino Ceiling

In an unrelated incident, two years ago, a man fell through the ceiling at Rushmore Casino in Rapid City, S.D. Police were not even looking for him, but he wound up being discovered by officers as he hung mid-air, inches from a slot machine.

He had evaded police, but at the time none of the officers knew why. He was charged with disorderly conduct.