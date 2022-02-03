Gambling Raid in Hong Kong Results In Two Dead After Ill-Fated Attempt to Avoid Arrest

Posted on: February 3, 2022, 11:38h.

Last updated on: February 3, 2022, 01:45h.

Police in Hong Kong raided an illegal gambling operation on Wednesday night. It ended in the worst way for two individuals who fell 10 stories while trying to escape.

The Tsun Win Factory Building in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. A raid on an illegal gambling operation resulted in two deaths Wednesday. (Image: Top Rich Property Agency)

The South China Morning Post reports that Hong Kong police descended on an industrial building in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong Wednesday night. They were ready to break up an illegal gambling operation that had been under surveillance. It went horribly wrong for two participants who tried to make a run for it.

Tragic End to the Evening

With police having closed in, the pair thought they would be able to make a getaway by exiting the building through a window. They began to make their way along an exterior ledge of the Tsun Win Factory Building, but couldn’t maintain their balance.

Both men fell from the tenth floor of the building. Emergency services rushed them to United Christian Hospital, but it was too late. They were both pronounced dead soon after.

Police identified the two as a 46-year-old with a last name of Wong and a 58-year-old with a last name of Choi. They were among several individuals who tried to run when the police arrived. One of the two reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest, while the other was said to be the manager of the building.

There were reportedly seven individuals participating in the illegal gambling den. Four women, ranging in age from 26 to 62, were taken into custody along with one man from mainland China. They were all accused of illegal gambling.

Police confiscated eight gaming machines and HK$27,000 (US$3,464) in cash during the raid.

Illegal Gambling a Common Occurrence in Hong Kong

This raid was just the latest for Hong Kong police as they continue to take a swipe at illegal gambling. In February of last year, a syndicate linked to a local triad was broken up. Some 81 individuals were arrested in connection with the group’s activities, which includes 14 properties offering illegal gambling and drugs.

Last June, police shut down two illegal casinos, arresting 79 people in the process. One of the casinos was located in Sai Ying Pun, and the other was in Kwun Tong.

That same month, a third illegal gambling den was shut down. Located in Yuen Long, it was an unlicensed bar that also offered its patrons gambling activities.

Several other raids took place last year. In August, 48 people who had been arrested on illegal gambling charges, including one police officer, appeared before a judge to answer for their crimes. The police officer, Ng Hin Fung, was charged with operating the illegal gambling facility. His punishment, if given the maximum allowed, was two years in jail and a fine of HK$5 million (US$641,613).