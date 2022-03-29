Sports Betting Platform Provider BtoBet Joins Pariplay’s Content Aggregator

Pariplay is now a complete online gaming solution for operators. It has reached an agreement with sports betting platform provider BtoBet, giving its portfolio the entire gambit of online options.

BtoBet CEO Alessandro Fried. The iGaming and sports betting platform provider is adding its content to Pariplay’s Fusion solution. (Image: SBC Americas)

Previously, there were online casino operators and online sportsbooks. While there were some operators that were able to offer both segments, most only worked in one of the two categories.

That has changed significantly over the past couple of years. DraftKings, FanDuel and other predominantly sports betting operators now offer online casino products. In addition, iGaming operators are adding sportsbooks. Pariplay is joining that group.

A One-Stop-Shop for Gaming

Pariplay, which recently partnered with Sportingtech, is going to include BtoBet’s sportsbook on its Fusion platform. The gaming aggregator and content provider is now a complete alternative, giving operators easy access to launch a full suite of gaming options.

The inclusion will make it easy for operators to launch a robust platform that will be more attractive to bettors and gamblers. Current and new iGaming operators that use the Aspire Global-owned company’s Fusion can now include a sportsbook. Conversely, any sportsbook that wants to capitalize on the growth of online gaming can now find immediate access.

This quick, seamless solution will enable online casinos to stake a major competitive advantage in providing a greater breadth of content in a fraction of the time than was possible before,” states BtoBet Chief Operating Officer Dima Reiderman.

Fusion offers a single API to operators. This means that they can install and configure their gaming content quickly and easily, facilitating a rapid launch. This reduces the ramp-up time and helps to begin to realize a return on investment sooner. The API provides access to all online gaming verticals, including a sportsbook, casino games, live games, virtual sports, and bingo.

BtoBet Ready for Global Expansion

BtoBet already has a solid place in the online sports betting ecosystem, but is ready for more. Notably, the company is anxiously waiting for Brazil to green light sports betting legislation, which will help convert Latin America into a world-leading gaming market.

In a recent industry report, BtoBet pointed out that Brazil offers many opportunities for operators of gaming businesses to expand their reach. The country is a major consumer base in Latin America and has a large population that is inclined to play games. BtoBet previously partnered with Wildar Gaming in Latin America,

The government still must decide how many licenses it will issue, and more importantly, what terms. However, a decision could arrive at any time.

Although progress has been slow, BtoBet says that there is hope that the local sports betting market could become one of the most lucrative worldwide once it is regulated. Brazil is the third-largest country for esports, with over 30 million gamers. This demonstrates the enthusiasm for sports betting in the country, according to BtoBet. It will serve as a springboard for the rapid launch of a legal sports betting market.