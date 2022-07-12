Sportradar to Provide Data Services to the Turkish Basketball Federation

Posted on: July 12, 2022, 10:03h.

Last updated on: July 12, 2022, 10:03h.

Sportradar is ready to play ball with the Turkish Basketball Federation (TBF). The sports data solutions provider is going to provide the organization with a wide range of services to help it increase its impact.

Players of the Turkish Basketball Federation’s Bahçeşehir Koleji team celebrate winning the FIBA Europe Cup title in April. The Turkish basketball organization is teaming up with Sportradar on a new data deal. (Image: Daily Sabah)

Sportradar announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with the TBF. This marks Sportradar’s first major partnership with Turkish basketball.

The company will introduce its extensive suite of best-in-class solutions, including data collection and integrity services via the Universal Fraud Detection System. It will also supply its Synergy Automated Camera System, which features motion-based artificial intelligence (AI) video-capture technology.

Sportradar Carves Niche in Turkey

The agreement covers multiple TBF leagues, and SACS will be found at 27 locations around the country. Sportradar, which received backing from the NBA last November, will distribute betting video content and data, both nationally and internationally.

This partnership includes the first-tier Turkish Basketball Super League (TBSL), second-tier Turkish Basketball First League (TBL) and all cup competitions, including the Presidential Cup. In addition, Sportradar has international rights to all TBL and BSL games, as well as cup competitions, starting in the upcoming season. Furthermore, it will gain domestic rights beginning with the 2024-25 season.

Sportradar Head of Sport Content Partnerships, EMEA Jan Pommer said in a press release about the new partnership that it will create “new commercial opportunities for the TBF. It will gain access to new international markets and allow it to grow globally.

At the end of last month, Sportradar began rolling out a new all-inclusive sports betting product for operators. ORAKO, according to the company, makes it easy for any operator to onboard new customers and offer expanded lines. While it hasn’t confirmed any arrangement, it’s possible that Sportradar will provide accessibility to the TBF.

Expanded Interest in Europe

The new partnership comes shortly after Sportradar met with Greece’s National Platform for Sports Integrity (E.P.ATHLA, for its Greek acronym). Headed by the General Secretary of Sports and President of E.P.ATHLA, George Mavrotas, a team of experts of the organization sat down last week with the Director of Integrity of Sportradar, Andreas Kranic, as well as with high-ranking executives of the company.

The goal of the meeting, which Sportradar hosted at its office in London, is to strengthen the cooperation between the National Platform and the company. In addition, it will provide collaborative efforts and the exchange of information regarding the analysis of the reports the E.P.ATHLA receives about integrity issues.

Sportradar will provide targeted information on suspected manipulation of games of Greek interest, in various sports, based on the extensive network of betting companies it supports. During the meeting, the two also discussed the risk analysis of the Greek championships and tools for monitoring championships. They will now collaborate on training and awareness programs for the members of the sports community.