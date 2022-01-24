Playgon Positioned for Growth in iGaming Sector, Lands Several New Partners

Posted on: January 24, 2022, 02:16h.

Last updated on: January 24, 2022, 02:16h.

Playgon, a Canadian-based gaming technology company, announced this past week that it has expanded its iGaming live-dealer footprint.

A Playgon dealer hosts a live-dealer baccarat game for the company’s iGaming platform. The Canadian-based iGaming technology company announced four new operators have signed agreements to use Playgon’s platforms. (Image: Playgon/Twitter)

In an announcement released on Thursday, Playgon said that four new operators were now using its VegasLounge live dealer platform to their global customers. The release did not identify operators.

Besides live-dealer iGaming, Playgon also offers e-table games and daily fantasy sports platforms to gaming operators.

With the additions, Playgon now provides its platforms to 30 operators. In addition, five more operators are testing the company’s products for future implementation.

“We continue to hear positive reviews from operators seeking new and innovative content and our mobile live-dealer solution is a prime example of that as we continue to garner interest in the online gaming community,” Playgon CEO Darcy Krogh said in a statement. “Momentum continues to grow in player activity on a month over month basis, and we are on track for a record 2022.”

Multi-Million Dollar Investment Round Completed

In the same release, Playgon also announced that player wagering increased in December by 11 percent from November. Active players participating in Playgon-based games increased by 132 percent, and betting activity also more than doubled from the previous month.

The increase in player activity comes as the company completed a $10 million investment round at the end of 2021. Krogh said that funding will help the company achieve its goals for 2022. Those goals include increasing sales and establishing new operator partnerships in the US, Canada, and Latin America.

“We are focused on quickly becoming one of the leading live-dealer solution providers in the marketplace today,” Krogh added.

Polygon Signs with Relax Gaming

Earlier this month, Playgon announced it reached a deal with Relax Gaming, an iGaming aggregator. The three-year deal calls for Relax to add Polygon’s live-dealer and e-table games to its content library that’s available to gaming operators across numerous jurisdictions.

Relax’s library includes more than 3,000 games, including poker, bingo, and slots. That content is pulled from more than 75 studios that have partnered with the Malta-based company.

Operators associated with Relax Gaming are expected to integrate Polygon games within their systems later this year.

This partnership will give our live-dealer product extensive reach into lucrative key markets through Relax’s top tier customer accounts, as it is their first and only live dealer integrated product,” Krogh said. “We expect this partnership will play a significant role in our revenue growth this year.”

Kindred Group purchased Relax Gaming in July 2021. It currently holds licenses in Malta, Gibraltar, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It also supports operators in Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, and Sweden.

Simon Hammon, chief product officer for Relax, said in a statement his company considers Playgon an exciting partner.

“They’re an incredibly talented, forward-thinking company, renowned for taking entertaining live dealer games to the next level, this coupled with their exciting e-table games will further diversify our offering, helping us to continue driving differentiation,” he said.