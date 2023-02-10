Pessimism Growing at MGM Resorts Over Japanese Integrated Resort Before 2030

With no news coming from Japan’s central government over the potential development of integrated resorts (IR), the casino operators waiting in the wings are getting a little jittery. MGM Resorts International, which wants a casino in Osaka, now believes an IR this decade might not be possible.

The Osaka, Japan skyline at twilight. MGM Resorts is preparing for the possibility that an IR in Osaka may not happen until after 2030. (Image: Getty Images)

The Japanese central government hasn’t yet decided whether to approve IR plans for Osaka and Nagasaki. A decision was expected by the end of last year, but the deadline came and went with no new information.

Because of this, each delay pushes back the potential start date for any resort. MGM’s president and CEO, Bill Hornbuckle, is still optimistic about the viability of the project, but not so much about the timeline.

Time to Light a Fire

Hornbuckle expressed frustration during the company’s annual financial results meeting earlier this week. Osaka and Nagasaki, which selected Casinos Austria as its partner, submitted their proposals 10 months ago, but there has been virtual silence since then.

Even some inside the government are getting testy. Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism (MLITT), which is playing a major role in the approval process, wants to take all the time it needs to look at every angle.

As Hornbuckle said, he hopes there will be some good news soon. If not, then the goal of reaching a 2029 launch will be missed. Initially, there were hopes that the first IR would arrive by 2025, but that ambitious goal was never very realistic.

Currently, the MLITT continues to ask a lot of questions about the projects and the processes. It has reportedly gone to MGM and Osaka several times to clarify different points about the $8.25 billion endeavor.

Should Osaka’s proposed IR find approval as it currently stands, there will be three hotels with approximately 2,500 rooms. It will also include a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Events) center with around 68,000 square meters (731,945 square feet) of space.

There will also be a large theater and a range of local cultural experiences and retail stores. Projections by Osaka and MGM indicate that the IR could supply up to 15K jobs.

Grooming Tomorrow’s Casino Leaders

MGM is wrapping up a training course today in Japan designed to groom the next generation of casino leaders. The Next-Generation Leaders Training Program began on Wednesday, with a number of area universities participating. Kyoto Foreign Language University, Kyoto University, Ritsumeikan University Business School, and others selected students to attend.

The aim of the program is for participants to gain knowledge and experience in how resorts are managed and operated. The course is entirely in English in order to develop their skills in international business.

This isn’t the first time MGM has conducted the course, as it’s a regular item on its agenda. The course was held virtually last year.

As part of the course, industry experts conducted lectures on accommodations, casinos, food and beverage operations, and more. The goal is to give students an international perspective that enables them to work in a global company and gain insight into the latest trends in tourism and international business. In addition, they learn about sustainable business practices and responsible gambling.