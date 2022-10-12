NHL Season Preview: Vezina Trophy Odds

Posted on: October 12, 2022, 01:14h.

Last updated on: October 12, 2022, 02:07h.

Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers comes in as the favorite to win the Vezina Trophy for the second consecutive season. The 26-year-old took over from Henrik Lundqvist seamlessly as he went from winning 16 games two seasons ago to winning 36 last season.

Igor Shesterkin guards the goal during a preseason game against the Islanders on Sept. 26, 2022. Oddsmakers think Sheterkin is most likely to take home the Vezina trophy again this year. (Image: Jason Szenes)

Shesterkin also shaved more than half a goal off his goals-against average from the year before, taking it from 2.62 to 2.07. Behind Shesterkin in the Vezina Trophy odds is Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Vasilevskiy led the Lightning to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and is widely regarded as the best goalie in the league.

Player Odds to win Vezina Trophy Igor Shesterkin +250 Andrei Vasilevskiy +500 Ilya Sorokin +800 Juuse Saros +1000 Thatcher Demko +1400 Connor Hellebuyck +2000

Odds Courtesy: Bet365.com

Top Odds

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders is the last goalie with odds in single digits. After a good 2020-21 rookie season, Sorokin exploded last season with an incredible .925 save percentage.

After the big three is likely where you’ll find the best value when it comes to Vezina Trophy betting. Juuse Saros has officially taken over for Pekka Rinne in Nashville, as the Predators had a seamless transition from one All-Star goalie to another.

Thatcher Demko had more wins last season than his previous two seasons combined, winning 33 games for the Vancouver Canucks. If the Canucks are challenging for a playoff spot, Demko will be the main reason.

Rounding up the goalies with odds shorter than +2000 is Jake Oettinger (+1800) of the Dallas Stars. Oettinger was simply spectacular in the playoffs last season, almost single handily advancing the Stars into the second round. Unfortunately, they just couldn’t get the job done, despite Oettinger’s best efforts.

Long Odds

There’s a trio of netminders, all with odds of +2000.

Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames, Frederik Andersen of the Carolina Hurricanes, and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. Markstrom had a Vezina Trophy-type season last year, leading the Flames to the Pacific Division title.

Still, a shaky performance against the high-powered Edmonton Oilers in the playoffs has left people second-guessing Markstrom heading into this season. Andersen has been rejuvenated in Carolina after a few struggling seasons in Toronto.

He was injured for the playoffs last year, so staying healthy is critical to winning this award. And as far as Hellebuyck goes, the former Vezina Trophy winner had a down season like almost everyone in Winnipeg did last year. A bounce-back season isn’t out of the cards for both the Jets, and for Hellebuyck.

Winning Streak

Nine seasons have seen nine different winners of the Vezina Trophy for the National Hockey League’s best goaltender.

Only three goalies, Sergei Bobrovsky (2012-13 and 2016-17), Tim Thomas (2009-09 and 2010-11), and Martin Brodeur (2002-03, 2003-04, 2006-07 and 2007-08), have won the award more than one time since the turn of the century.

Unless Igor Shesterkin, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Connor Hellebuyck, or Marc-Andre Fleury (+3000) win this year, that streak will continue.