New York Yankees Already Down a Starting Pitcher

Posted on: February 16, 2023, 11:30h.

Last updated on: February 16, 2023, 12:19h.

Spring training games haven’t started yet, but the New York Yankees announced that starting pitcher Frankie Montas could miss the entire season with a shoulder injury.

Pitcher Frankie Montas records an out for the New York Yankees in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. (Image: USA Today Sports)

Montas, a 29-year-old right-hand pitcher, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder. His return date is unknown. There’s a favorable scenario in which he’s ready in the second half of the season, depending on his rehabilitation.

Obviously, losing Frankie is clearly a blow,” said manager Aaron Boone. “But we also feel very confident in those that are going to now maybe get an opportunity because he’s not there initially.”

The Yankees acquired Montas from the Oakland A’s shortly before last season’s trade deadline. He started eight games with the Yankees and logged 39.2 innings. He went 3-1 with a 6.35 ERA and 1.54 WHIP.

Over his career, Montas appeared in 129 games with 99 starts. He has an overall record of 36-35 with a 3.90 ERA and 1.29 WHIP.

Aaron Boone announces that Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery on Feb 21. "Best case is he would be back late in the season." pic.twitter.com/w3NsToHRVB — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 15, 2023

Yankees Lose Montas to Surgery, Shuffling the Rotation

Montas developed shoulder problems at the end of last season and spent time on the injury list. The Yankees shut him down in mid-September because of shoulder inflammation, and he didn’t pitch in the rest of the regular season or during the postseason.

Frankie was building back up and just still wasn’t quite right,” Boone told local reporters. “Now we’ve gotten to the point where they’re going to go in. They’ll scope it and then we’ll have a better idea of time frame.”

Right-hander Gerrit Cole is the Yankees’ ace and the #1 starting pitcher in their rotation. Cole posted a 13-8 record with a 3.50 ERA and 1.02 WHIP. He led the AL in strikeouts with 257.

Newly acquired Carlos Rodon could be an ace on numerous teams, but he’s the #2 guy on the Yankees. With the Chicago White Sox last season, the left-handed Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA and 1.003 WHIP. He also struck out 237 batters. Lefty starter Nestor Cortes had a sensational season with the Yankees in 2022 with a 12-4 record, 2.44 ERA, and 0.92 WHIP. Cortes is nursing a right hamstring injury heading into spring training.

Right-hander Luis Severino returned to the rotation at the end of last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He pitched great with a 7-3 record, 3.18 ERA, and 1.00 WHIP.

“You always see surprises each and every year of guys kind of kicking the door and taking advantage of an opportunity,” added Boone. “I’m excited about the talent we have in the room.”

Montas was expected to compete with Domingo German and Clarke Schmidt for the final spot in the rotation.

Betting the Yankees in 2023

The Yankees locked up right fielder and American League MVP Aaron Judge to a long-term deal in the off-season. Judge signed a nine-year contract extension worth $360 million after he broke the Yankees’ regular-season home run record with 62 dingers.

If Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton can stay healthy this season, then the Yankees are expected to compete for a World Series title.

The Yankees are +750 odds to win the 2023 World Series, according to DraftKings’ MLB futures. The defending champion Houston Astros are the consensus favorite to win back-to-back World Series titles at +600 odds. The Yankees are the second cofavorite on the board, along with the New York Mets (+750).

The Astros are the betting favorite to win the American League pennant at +310 odds. But the Yankees are right behind them at +360 odds.

The Yankees are the divisional favorite to win the AL East at +105 odds, ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays (+220), Tampa Bay Rays (+380), Boston Red Sox (+1900), and Baltimore Orioles (+2200)

According to DraftKings’ MLB win totals, the Yankees have an over/under of 94.5 wins in 2023.