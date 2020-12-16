Nevada Meth Suspect Allegedly Flushed Items Down Toilet Before Arrest

Posted on: December 16, 2020, 01:08h.

Last updated on: December 16, 2020, 11:17h.

Carson City, Nev. sheriffs’ deputies arrested a 43-year-old man Monday on several charges after he allegedly flushed drugs down a toilet in a local, unnamed casino.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong pictured above. His department’s deputies arrested a man on a narcotics charge at a local casino after the suspect tried to flush an item down a drain. (Image: This Is Reno)

Jason Norman Emery of Bridgeport, Calif., was charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, according to CarsonNow.org, a local online news site. He also was charged with obtaining and possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent.

Earlier that day, Emery was seen sleeping in the casino. He was awoken by a security officer.

While arising, it appears Emery dropped some “belongings” on the casino’s floor, the report claims. In the mix was a clear bag containing suspected meth. Emery scooped up many of the items, but did not touch the suspected narcotics, the report said. The security officer picked up the bag containing the substance. He later showed it to deputies.

After deputies arrived, they went to the casino’s restroom, where Emery was in a toilet stall.

Deputies knocked on the closed stall. They looked through an opening and claim they saw Emery tossing unidentified items into the toilet and flushing them down the drain. Deputies then ordered Emery to come out of the stall. He later told deputies he did not know anything about the clear bag with the suspected meth.

But deputies claim Emery dropping the bag with the suspected drugs was videotaped by casino security cameras. During a routine search of Emery, deputies found the credit cards, the report said.

Initially, security officers just wanted Emery removed from the casino for alleged loitering, the report said.

Girlfriend Also Arrested at Casino

After his arrest, a woman identified as Emery’s girlfriend, Jonalyn Hernandez, 28, also of Bridgeport, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia at the casino, the report said.

Hernandez was later found to be wanted by authorities on earlier charges, the report said. Deputies also searched Hernandez’s pocketbook. They found suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, deputies claim in the report.

The report did not identify the casino in which the incident occurred. There is more than one gaming property on South Carson Street in Carson City.

Bond was set at $22,500 for Emery. Hernandez’s bond was set at $9,477.

It was unclear if they were still being held later in the week. Their cases will be heard in local court.

Earlier Meth Arrests at Nevada Casino

In unrelated incidents, Nevada police have made multiple arrests for meth possession or sales recently at gaming properties. For example, in October, federal agents apprehended two California brothers at Las Vegas’ Red Rock Resort’s parking garage.

They had allegedly attempted to sell 100 pounds of suspected meth for $300,000, KLAS TV, a local station, reported. Huy Ngoc “Tony” Tran, 37, and Sinh Van “Paul” Tran, 34, both of Riverside, Calif., later appeared in federal court on the charges.

Each was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, the report said.

If the brothers are convicted, the duo could each face a maximum of life in prison and pay up to a $10M fine, Nevada US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said.