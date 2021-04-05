The Masters: 2015 Green Jacket Winner Jordan Spieth Oddsmakers’ Top Liability

The Masters returns this week to its traditional April time slot, and Jordan Spieth, who donned the green jacket in 2015, presents oddsmakers with their largest liability.

Jordan Spieth pumps his fist after winning his first PGA Tour event in more than three years. He now arrives at Augusta National as a Masters’ favorite, and a great concern for oddsmakers. (Image: Getty)

Spieth exploded onto the PGA Tour in 2013 with his first win, and two years later became a major winner at the age of 21 with a victory at Augusta National. The Texan won the US Open that same year and added The Open Championship to his future Hall of Fame resume in 2017.

But following that third major at Royal Birkdale, Spieth went cold and winless for more than three and a half years. That resulted in oddsmakers continually lengthening his major odds.

On February 5 of this year, Spieth was at 50/1 to win this week’s Masters. However, over the past two months, he’s found his form. Spieth has five top-10 finishes since February, including a victory Sunday at the Valero Texas Open.

During that run, smart bettors have been grabbing Masters betting tickets with Spieth’s name. With the 27-year-old ending his victory drought, oddsmakers say their biggest liability is him capturing a second green jacket.

Leads in Tickets, Handle

BetMGM reports to Casino.org that Spieth accounts for 13.6 percent of all Masters betting tickets, and 17.5 percent of all the money wagered. His odds have been slashed over the past two months from 50/1 to just 11/1.

Only Dustin Johnson, who won his first Masters in November in the COVID rearranged championship schedule, is shorter at 9/1. Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas share the 11/1 line. Perennial betting favorite Tiger Woods will not be at Augusta this week following his February car accident.

DraftKings, FanDuel, and PointsBet each have Spieth at 11/1. The SuperBook has him slightly shorter at 10/1.

Since Spieth teed off at the Texas Open last Thursday, US sportsbooks have reported that around half of the Masters’ action has been on the Texan. To reduce some of its Spieth liability, oddsmakers have lengthened other Masters front-runners to better even out the action. Since opening its 2021 Masters lines, BetMGM has lengthened Johnson from 6/1 to 9/1.

Rory McIlroy, who would complete the career grand slam with a win at Augusta National, has gone from 10/1 to 18/1. Brooks Koepka’s line has extended from 14/1 to 25/1.

Following Spieth, BetMGM says its largest current liabilities are Lee Westwood (40/1) and Gary Woodland (100/1).

Notable Bets

It only takes one magical week for a golfer with long odds to deliver a sports bettor with a substantial win. And BetMGM has accepted a handful of wagers that would pay out handsomely.

$2,500 to win $250,000 on Corey Conners at 100/1

$1,500 to win $75,000 on Scottie Scheffler at 50/1

$1,000 to win $66,000 on Abraham Ancer at 66/1

$2,500 to win $62,500 on Collin Morikawa at 25/1

$2,500 to win $50,000 on Patrick Cantlay at 20/1

Conners is currently ranked No. 43 in the world. He’s played in only eight majors, but his best appearance came in November at the Masters when he finished T10. He also recorded back-to-back top 10 finishes in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The PLAYERS Championship.