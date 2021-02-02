Mandalay Bay Conspiracy Theory Could Lead to Congresswoman Greene’s Ouster, Expert Confirms

Posted on: February 2, 2021, 02:56h.

Last updated on: February 2, 2021, 03:11h.

US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) recently revealed conspiracy theories could lead to her expulsion from Congress. She has claimed gun control supporters were somehow behind the deadly 2017 Mandalay Bay mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.

Survivors run from gunfire during the 2017 mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conspiracy theory on the shooting could lead to her expulsion from Congress. (Image: David Becker/Getty Images)

Many Democrats want to see Greene ejected from the seat she recently won. Or, they at least desire her censure.

House Democrats plan to take away her committee assignments. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) has labeled her statements “loony lies.”

But can Greene be expelled for a voicing an opinion? “The answer is yes,” University of Pennsylvania Law School Professor Kermit Roosevelt told Casino.org when asked about the parliamentary option.

Congress has a very broad power to protect its integrity by expelling members,” he explained. It would require a third-thirds vote.

Roosevelt said, however, “there are imaginable limits.” For instance, expelling a member “simply because of their race would clearly be wrong, and might be unconstitutional.”

But he says it is unclear that even that kind of limit would be judicially enforceable. A judge might decide the Constitution leaves the decision up to Congress, Roosevelt said.

Gun Control Promoted by Mass Shooting Anxiety: Greene Suggests

Among the theories Greene has espoused are those connected to mass shooter Stephen Paddock. From his 32nd floor suite at the MGM-operated Mandalay Bay hotel, he opened fire on the massive crowd below at a country music festival held Oct. 1, 2017.

In a video posted by the now-defunct online conspiracy site American Truth Seekers, Greene suggested Paddock did not act alone. The alleged goal was to enact gun control by creating support among Second Amendment believers who changed their views after they became frightened from the mass shooting.

In the video, she noted the crowd attending the concert was very likely to be conservative, Republican, supportive of President Donald Trump, pro-Second Amendment, and very likely to own guns.

“You make them scared. You make them victims. And you change their mindset, and then possibly you can pass anti-gun legislation,” Greene claimed.

Among the members of Congress calling for Greene’s removal is Rep. Dina Titus, (D-Nev.)

“She made the deranged allegation that 1 October — the darkest day in our city’s history — was a government plot,” Titus said in a recent statement about Greene. “The victims’ families, the survivors, and our first responders deserve far better than having that vile ignorance spewed in the halls of Congress.”

Another critic of Greene’s statements is Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D). He chastised her in a tweet.

Not a day goes by that I don't think about the Nevadans and visitors who continue to suffer the long-lasting effects from the #1October tragedy. Their stories are on my mind all the time. These comments are ignorant and insensitive. https://t.co/EvvQUkzNHx — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 29, 2021

Nevada Political Parties Decline to Comment

Casino.org reached out to media representatives from Nevada’s Republican and Democratic political parties to see if they had comment on the issue. Neither party responded with statements.

The Nevada Firearms Coalition (NFC) also chose not to respond. In 2017, Don Turner, president of the NFC, the state’s National Rifle Association affiliate, said no changes in firearm laws could have prevented Paddock’s access to the weapons and explosives he had with him.

Nevada is an open-carry state so it is permissible to carry a firearm openly. Concealed carrying of firearms in the state is legal if a resident has a permit.

A press spokeswoman for Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (D) declined to comment on the controversy involving Greene.