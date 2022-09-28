Las Vegas Strip Alleged Prostitute Apprehended in Police Undercover Sting

Posted on: September 28, 2022, 03:32h.

Last updated on: September 30, 2022, 04:24h.

A woman who solicited an undercover cop at an unnamed Las Vegas Strip casino on Saturday remains in a jail cell on several prior charges, police said. The suspect, Victoria Turner, also was charged with solicitation.

Victoria Turner, pictured above. She allegedly solicited an undercover police officer on the Las Vegas Strip. (Image: LVMPD)

Turner, 31, allegedly propositioned the officer. She offered to have sex with him in a hotel room in exchange for cash, police said. He then asked her for the price, the undercover officer wrote in an arrest report.

But Turner and a second woman said they would not discuss prices for sex until they got in the hotel room. They also told the officer an ATM was nearby if he needed money.

After she was apprehended, Turner was able to remove her wrists from the handcuffs the officer had placed on her, police said. She also resisted arrest, police added.

Instead of going to the hotel, she was booked at the Clark County Detention Center, where she was held without bail. She remained in custody as of Wednesday. Turner is scheduled to next appear in Las Vegas court on Oct. 10.

After police checked her name through the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) online system, it was discovered Turner had four pending warrants out for her arrest, police said.

DUI Charges

One of Tuner’s prior warrants is for driving under the influence related to a 2021 motor vehicle accident, KLAS, a local TV station, reported.

In March 2021, Turner allegedly drove past a stop sign. Her car then struck another vehicle at the intersection of Giles Street and Windmill Lane in Las Vegas.

Officers said she had slurred speech when they spoke to her right after the collision. Another person was injured from the accident.

Turner was charged with reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm and DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, KLAS said. She pleaded not guilty to the charges in local court.

Turner was convicted of a separate DUI in Jan. 2014, the report added.

Earlier Prostitution Cases

Despite popular belief, prostitution is illegal in Las Vegas. However, arrests in connection with prostitution allegations along the Strip aren’t rare.

A woman who allegedly stole a $35,000 watch from a man in a room at The Cosmopolitan on June 21 later was arrested. Deonna McCray, 32, of Los Angeles, was charged with grand larceny and burglary for the theft of the Rolex Daytona, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The incident began when the man was on The Cosmopolitan casino’s gaming floor. Two women came up to him. One of them was McCray. The man suspected the two were prostitutes. When the women told him they were tired and hungry, the man gave him the key to his hotel room. But he claimed he did not have sex with them.

Also, in June, an alleged prostitute swiped a Patek Philippe watch from a man at an unnamed Strip hotel. The watch was valued at about $100,000. The man believes the suspect drugged him.

The woman, later identified as Sarah Richards, 32, of Las Vegas, was spotted later by an undercover LVMPD officer at a different Strip hotel. She began speaking about prostitution to him, police said.

Based on her conversation, she was charged with prostitution-related counts, according to KLAS. She also was charged with burglary and grand larceny for the watch theft, KLAS added.