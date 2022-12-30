Jackpot: Horseshoe Las Vegas Player Wins Almost $500K, Retires as Rodeo Clown

Posted on: December 29, 2022, 09:29h.

Last updated on: December 29, 2022, 09:29h.

A retiring rodeo clown won almost $500,000 at the Horseshoe Las Vegas casino on Thursday. It was the first major jackpot at the recently rebranded gaming property.

The former Bally’s Las Vegas, pictured above. The Horseshoe Las Vegas was Bally’s Las Vegas until December 15. On Thursday, a player won a jackpot at the rebranded casino. (Image: KSNV)

Jeff Reeves of Cortez, Colo., won $499,763 while playing Three Card Poker. He hit a royal flush of hearts at the Las Vegas Strip gaming property.

He was a rodeo clown for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Thursday was his last day in Las Vegas.

The 2022 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo took place December 1-10 at Las Vegas’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Reeves said he will enjoy his retirement with the jackpot. Reeves is a Lucky Caesars Rewards member.

A legendary first win in the #HeartofTheStrip! 💰 💸 Congratulations to Jeff R. on his $499,763 Mega Progressive #Jackpot win playing Three Card Poker! 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/B4lkq0N2rw — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) December 29, 2022

The Horseshoe has nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space, including more than 1,500 gaming machines. Nearly every guest room has been renovated within the last four years.

The Horseshoe Las Vegas is a Caesars Entertainment property.

Prior Jackpots

Caesars Entertainment has announced other recent jackpots at its Las Vegas properties.

For instance, on Monday Caesars Palace said that two players won six-figure jackpots playing video poker.

One lucky winner hit a $400K jackpot with a royal flush of spades. Another player won a draw poker jackpot worth $103,125.

Both are Caesars Rewards members.

Earlier this month, two other players at Caesars Palace won $100K each. One was playing a slot machine while the other won while hitting a royal flush while playing video poker.

Both of these winners are also Caesars Rewards members. Caesars Place is operated by Caesars Entertainment.

Atlantic City Jackpot

Across the nation in Atlantic City, a player recently won nearly $1.7 million betting $5 on progressive poker at Harrah’s Resort.

The winner, described as a Monmouth County, N.J. woman and “longtime customer,” hit a $1,681,458.40 jackpot.

The win is the largest jackpot on a progressive poker game at a Caesars Entertainment property in Atlantic City.

The woman tipped her dealers $77K, casino officials revealed. That’s a 4.5% tip.

Casino Rebranding

The Horseshoe Las Vegas was Bally’s Las Vegas until December 15.

Caesars Entertainment revealed earlier this year it would apply the Horseshoe name to the well-known casino resort.

Two years ago, Caesars sold the Bally’s brand to a company previously known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) for a reported $20 million. Prior to that, TRWH purchased Bally’s Atlantic City.

Under the terms of agreement, the buyer provides a perpetual license to Caesars to use the Bally’s name in Las Vegas.