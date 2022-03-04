IGT’s Lottery Operations Grow as the Company Enters Germany’s Baden-Württemberg

Posted on: March 4, 2022, 09:26h.

Last updated on: March 4, 2022, 10:54h.

International Game Technology (IGT) has learned that running lotteries means big business. It has scored a couple of new deals lately, including one this week in the German state of Baden-Württemberg.

A lottery player fills out a ticket in the German state of Baden-Württemberg. The state’s Lotto BW operator has signed on IGT to help improve its lottery and gaming services. (Image: Südwest Presse)

IGT announced a week ago that it will expand its instant ticketing business, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, in Germany. The new deal comes through a new multi-year agreement it scored with Lotto Baden-Wurttemberg (Lotto BW).

IGT Adds New Client to its List

IGT will assist Lotto Baden-Wurttemberg in all aspects of its instant lottery and lottery printing business, according to a company press release. This includes the creation of instant games, as well as the application of printing techniques, according to the terms of the agreement.

The gaming company will also offer its IGT Instants Advantage program market services to help the German business navigate the planning process and make informed gaming decisions to drive sales. In addition, it will offer consultancy services and tools covering the entire instant lottery process, including game development.

Through this new partnership, we look forward to working closely with IGT to research, analyze, and develop games that are appealing to our players and driving the responsible growth of our business,” asserts Lotto Baden-Württemberg Managing Director Georg Wacker.

Lotto BW Moves Beyond Lotteries

IGT could possibly lend its services and expertise to Lotto BW in other ways, as well. Lotto BW announced earlier this year an expansion of its range of games to include the online casino games blackjack, roulette and baccarat. Furthermore, virtual slot games and a more extensive selection of instant lotteries is in the works. Online poker is not yet in the cards.

Lotto BW does not want to leave the liberalized online gambling market to private companies. By expanding and modernizing its game portfolio, its offerings should be made more attractive for the end customer. In addition, the company also wants to attract younger sections of the population.

The managing director of Lotto BW, Georg Wacker, explained that the operator has already submitted its application for approval of online games. The launch should take place before this summer.

According to Wacker, player protection will be a top priority. For example, identity and credit checks, as well as game and betting limits, are mandatory. Furthermore, there is information on the stake and probability of winning in the game area for the individual games.

IGT’s Rhode Island Deal Results in Fine

While IGT can celebrate its addition of a new client in Germany, it also recently secured a 20-year extension to run the Rhode Island lottery. That will certainly shore up its portfolio. But it came with an unexpected cost.

After the ink on the new contract was dry, the state realized that IGT hadn’t fulfilled its contractual obligations. The previous contract stipulated that the company had to employee at least 1,000 people in the state. However, it only had 970 full-time employees in 2020.

Lawmakers aren’t happy. They are irritated that IGT missed its obligation and that it took this long for the information to surface.

IGT blamed the issue on COVID-19. However, it will still have to pay a fine. Rhode Island has hit it with a penalty of $219,000, and will likely be more diligent in the future. The new contract stipulates that IGT must have at least 1,100 full-time employees in the state.