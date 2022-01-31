Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Assaults Lead to Drunken S.C. Cop’s Firing, Police Reveal

A Gaffney, South Carolina police officer has been terminated after he was arrested earlier this month at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina. He took part in several violent confrontations and eventually was jailed, authorities said.

Gaffney, S.C. Police Chief Gerald Knight, pictured above. He announced the firing of an officer this month after violent incidents at a casino. (Image: GoUpstate)

Dillion Lee Haney was charged with domestic assault, resisting arrest, malicious conduct by a prisoner, illegally carrying a concealed gun, carrying a gun while drunk, and disorderly conduct, according to published accounts quoting the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

On Jan. 22, he allegedly had a loaded, concealed gun at the gaming property. He appeared intoxicated, cursed, screamed, and assaulted police officers at the gaming property, police claim.

That same day, Haney allegedly assaulted a woman in a domestic dispute. He allegedly struck her in the face and pulled her hair. When police arrived at the incident, Haney allegedly spit at one of the officers. It was not explained what caused the initial disturbance.

Haney was eventually incarcerated at North Carolina’s Jackson County Detention Center. While at a jail, he allegedly wrapped his legs around an officer, The State, a local newspaper published in the Carolinas, reported.

Police did not release details on whether any of the officers or the woman were injured during the confrontations. Nor was it clear if Haney suffered any injuries.

Cops Issue Statement

Haney was soon suspended without pay as an officer. Within a couple of days, he was terminated. Haney was a Gaffney Police Department officer for just over a year.

Following the incident, Gaffney Police Chief Gerald Knight issued a statement to WYFF, a local TV station.

It is the policy of this law enforcement agency that all officers shall conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects high ethical standards consistent with the values and mission established by this agency and expectations of the community it serves.”

It was unclear if Haney remained in custody this week. He is scheduled to appear in North Carolina court on Feb. 22.

Smoking Returns

