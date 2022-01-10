Georgia Favored in CFP National Championship, But History Likes Alabama

Posted on: January 10, 2022, 09:58h.

Last updated on: January 10, 2022, 11:50h.

The Georgia Bulldogs enter tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship as the favorite. But the smart money might be on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama and Georgia square off last month in the SEC Championship game. The two SEC powerhouses meet again tonight in Indianapolis, but this time for the College Football Playoff National Championship. (Image: Getty)

The SEC showdown rematches Georgia and Alabama, following the Crimson Tide upsetting the Bulldogs in the conference championship 41-24 on December 4. Georgia was favored in that game as well. But Alabama coach Nick Saban continued his dominance over the neighboring rival school.

Georgia bounced back in their CFP semifinal against Michigan, the Bulldogs easily besting the Wolverines, 34-11. Bettors believe the Bulldogs defense will fare better the second time around versus Alabama.

The spread consensus has Georgia spotting Alabama 2.5 points. The moneyline is Georgia -143, and Alabama +120. A winning $100 bet on those moneylines respectively nets $69.93 and $120. The over/under for total points is at 52.5.

The Action Network reports that 61 percent of the bets placed have been on Alabama winning. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Battle of the Line

For Georgia to win, coach Kirby Smart needs his second-ranked defense to play as it did for 13 of its 14 games this season — its lone poor performance coming against the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs defense gave up only 15 touchdowns the entire season, but five of them were scored by Alabama.

Slowing down Alabama is no easy task, as the Crimson Tide is led by Heisman winner Bryce Young at quarterback. Saban says tonight’s title game will largely be decided on the line.

If you want to have any success in this game, offensively, you have to be able to at least control those guys up front and their front seven to some degree,” Saban stated. “They have a very good defense in total but it starts with that.”

Smart worked under Saban for eight seasons before becoming a head coach himself at his alma mater. But he’s yet to beat his mentor. Alabama and Saban are 4-0 against Georgia since Smart took over.

“That’s the furthest from my concern,” Smart said of his all-time record against Alabama.

Alabama is seeking to continue its unprecedented dominance in college football. With a win tonight, the Crimson Tide would claim their seventh national championship in the past 13 seasons. A win for the Bulldogs would be Georgia’s first national football title since Herschel Walker led the Bulldogs to the title in 1980.

‘Mattress Mack’ Back

Tonight’s CFP National Championship is expected to be the most legally bet game in college football history. Numerous six-figure bets have already been wagered. But the man with the most action as of midday today is Jim McIngvale — aka “Mattress Mack.”

McIngvale has a total of $2.7 million riding on the Crimson Tide. An Alabama win would net “Mattress Mack” $3.225 million.

McIngvale is running yet another promotion at his Texas furniture chain that refunds all purchases of $3,000 or more if Alabama wins. His $2.7 million on the Tide is simply a form of insurance for the furniture mogul.

Caesars Sportsbook took McIngvale’s action through its mobile app. He additionally has $2 million on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl in a separate promotion.