Gambling Debt Led Brooklyn, NY Man To Allegedly Murder His Father, Reports Reveal

Posted on: July 13, 2021, 02:09h.

Last updated on: July 13, 2021, 02:09h.

Gambling debt reportedly was the motive behind a Brooklyn, N.Y. man fatally stabbing his father in the chest on July 4, according to published reports. The suspect was apprehended on Sunday in the borough’s latest deadly crime tied to gambling.

New York City Police Department investigative van is parked at apartment complex in Brooklyn. A man allegedly fatally stabbed his father at the building over a gambling debt. (Image: New York Daily News)

Police said Sean Peterson, 24, was arrested on a murder charge over the weekend for the killing of Anthony “Capone” Berry, 45, also of Brooklyn.

The early morning stabbing took place outside of Berry’s residence. The apartment building is located in the Flatbush Gardens section of the borough.

The duo had been arguing near the building over the gambling debt, according to the New York Daily News. It appears that money was owed to Peterson.

After the stabbing, EMTs transported Berry to a NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County emergency room. But doctors at the hospital declared him deceased, according to AM NY, a regional online news site.

The victim was the father of three children. He also was recalled by neighbors as someone who would volunteer his time to tidy up the neighborhood, the Daily News report adds. It was believed that he was unemployed.

Previously, Peterson was arrested for assaults and narcotics violations, the Daily News reported.

Prior Brooklyn Gambling-Linked Crimes

In unrelated gambling-related crimes, a good Samaritan who tried to break up violent stabbings outside of an alleged gambling den in Brooklyn was murdered in March, police said.

William Smith, 45, was charged with murder, robbery, and three counts of assault in connection with the incident, according to the Daily News. His case is now pending in local courts.

Yong Zheng, 46, died from four stab wounds in the chest. Three other men required medical attention for their injuries.

The stabbings took place in the Chinatown section of Brooklyn. It is located in the Sunset Park neighborhood of the borough.

It appeared a robbery took place at the gambling den shortly before the stabbings. Zheng later interceded to assist some men during a struggle, according to WABC, a local TV station.

Shootings in Gambling Den

In still another unrelated violent crime, four players at an alleged illegal gambling den in Brooklyn were wounded in October. One victim died and three others were injured in the shootings.

The shootings took place in the back of G Spot thrift shop following a fight there. It is located in the Brownsville neighborhood of the borough.

The confrontation was linked to disagreements over gambling, the New York Post reported, based on police statements. Illegal gambling was allegedly taking place there for some two decades, residents complained to local media.

It appears police continue to search for suspects.