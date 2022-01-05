Full House to Drop Indiana Casino Lawsuits, Churchill Downs to Proceed in Terre Haute

Full House Resorts notified Indiana Gaming Commission officials on Tuesday it would drop its legal challenges regarding the casino license for Terre Haute, a move that clears what is likely the last obstacle for the west central Indiana city to get its long-awaited casino.

A rendering of the the Queen of Terre Haute Casino Churchill Downs Inc. plans to build in the west central Indiana town. On Tuesday, Full House Resorts told the Indiana Gaming Commission it would drop its appeal and a separate lawsuit regarding the IGC’s decision in November to award the casino license to the Louisville-based gaming company. (Image: Churchill Downs Inc.)

In November, the IGC picked Churchill Downs Inc. to receive the license. The Louisville-based company plans to invest $240 million to build the Queen of Terre Haute Casino, which is slated to hold 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games. The development that would create more than 500 new jobs also includes a 125-room hotel.

