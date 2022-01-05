Full House to Drop Indiana Casino Lawsuits, Churchill Downs to Proceed in Terre Haute
Full House Resorts notified Indiana Gaming Commission officials on Tuesday it would drop its legal challenges regarding the casino license for Terre Haute, a move that clears what is likely the last obstacle for the west central Indiana city to get its long-awaited casino.
In November, the IGC picked Churchill Downs Inc. to receive the license. The Louisville-based company plans to invest $240 million to build the Queen of Terre Haute Casino, which is slated to hold 1,000 slot machines and 50 table games. The development that would create more than 500 new jobs also includes a 125-room hotel.
