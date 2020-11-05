Foxwoods Debuts 55 and Older Casino, Luring Gamblers with Free Boone’s Farm

Posted on: November 5, 2020, 01:32h.

Last updated on: November 5, 2020, 02:21h.

Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, is debuting a casino space reserved for people aged 55 and older.

The Rainmaker Casino at Foxwoods will be designated a 55+ gaming space during weekends in November. (Image: The New York Times)

Grocery stores are dedicating times for seniors to shop, so why not a casino? Beginning tomorrow, November 6, one of the five gaming floors of the Rainmaker Casino at Foxwoods will be exclusive to those aged 55 and older.

The casino space will be dedicated for those who were born in 1965 or earlier every weekend between 10 am to midnight. Foxwoods is test running the 55+ amenity, and says it will last at least through November.

As part of our commitment to providing an unmatched experience for our guests, we are thrilled to introduce this new offering for guests ages 55 and older,” said Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ interim CEO and SVP of resort operations.

“The safety of our loyal patrons has been our number one priority since reopening, and we are excited to offer them this exclusive experience where they can relax and play in a safe, frequently sanitized environment,” Guyot added.

Luring Back Guests

Foxwoods closed voluntarily on March 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19. As a tribal casino operating on sovereign land, the resort owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation was not required by law to adhere to state orders.

Foxwoods reopened June 1. Connecticut’s other tribal casino, Mohegan Sun, owned and operated by the Mohegan Tribe, closed and reopened on those same dates.

Foxwoods fared well during its initial reopening. Despite operating at 25 percent capacity, slot gross gaming revenue (GGR) totaled $33.6 million in June, a year-over-year decrease of just 4.9 percent.

But since then, the casino has experienced a steep decline in slot GGR. August slot win totaled $29.6 million, down 25 percent. September’s haul came in at $27.6 million, a 20 percent decrease.

Foxwoods targets an older demographic, which much prefers playing slot machines compared with younger generations. That might be why Foxwoods has come up with the 55+ casino.

Along with the gaming space being dedicated for those over 55, Foxwoods says a DJ will be spinning the best of the 80s from 8 pm to midnight, and complimentary cocktails for those gambling will be made with Boone’s Farm. Boone’s Farm was a popular alcoholic beverage of choice for Baby Boomers and Generation X during their college days.

Foxwoods Safety

Foxwoods claims since reopening four months ago, the property has proven to guests its commitment to health safety.

Foxwoods continues to hold a positive safety track record driven by guests and team members continually respecting health protocols and maintaining social distancing,” a statement from the resort declared.

Beginning tomorrow, Connecticut is rolling back to Phase 2.1 of its COVID-19 reopening plan. Governor Ned Lamont (D) says the decision is in response to the state seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases.

Restaurants and entertainment venues will be required to close at 9:30 pm nightly. But again, the tribal casinos do not need to adhere — and will not — to that state mandate.