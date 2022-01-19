Downstream Casino Implements Global Payments’ VIP Mobility for Cashless Gaming

January 18, 2022

January 18, 2022

Cashless gaming took another step forward on Tuesday as Global Payments Gaming Solutions reported its VIP Mobility Platform has been fully implemented at the Downstream Casino Resort, an Oklahoma tribal casino.

An entrance to the Downstream Casino Resort gaming floor. On Tuesday, Global Payments Gaming Solutions announced that the Oklahoma tribal casino implemented Global Payments’ VIP Mobility cashless gaming solution. (Image: JCJ Architecture)

VIP Mobility is billed as a system-agnostic cashless gaming platform that allows casino guests to manage their gaming and related expenditures through their mobile device. It’s offered as a mobile app that guests can download and use to fund slot play and table action by creating digital ticket-in, ticket-out tickets (TITO) on their devices.

Users can replenish their gaming accounts while they are playing and move funds after they are finished playing. It also allows users to set limits and implement other responsible gaming practices.

Downstream had served as a pilot venue for VIP Mobility in the summer of 2020. In the Global Payments announcement Tuesday, Downstream Marketing Director Christian McDaniel said the casino resort is pleased to partner with Global Payments as it tries “to be ahead of the curve” when it comes to offering innovative technology solutions that make it easier for guests to play their favorite games.

VIP Mobility allows our patrons to not worry about leaving their seat, wait in line for cash, or wonder about their check cashing limit,” McDaniel said. “VIP Mobility has been well received by the patrons. Downstream is looking forward to the future with VIP Mobility and the impacts that it will have on the operation.”

Besides the gaming floor, Downstream guests can also use VIP Mobility to pay for hotel and dining expenses.

Push for Cashless Gaming

The American Gaming Association (AGA) has pushed for the broader implementation of cashless gaming in the US. It did so before the COVID-19 pandemic began, citing the need to bring casino gaming into modern times.

As casinos reopened during the pandemic, the AGA noted that more than half of casinos patrons wanted cashless gaming to make them more comfortable when they returned to the gaming floors.

In its release, Global Payments cites an AGA Payments Modernization report that indicates casino patrons who spend $500 or more on a visit are best served by being able to use other forms of payment besides cash.

In a statement, Global Payments Gaming Solutions President Christopher Justice said that cashless payment technology has changed how all industries view the customer experience.

“Through the implementation of VIP Mobility, Downstream Casino Resort can establish a true customer-centric approach to gaming and provide patrons with an enhanced experience throughout the entire property,” he said.

Cashless Technology at Other Casinos

Downstream becomes the latest casino to offer its patrons a cashless gaming solution.

Last June, the Viejas Casino & Resort rolled out VIP Mobility at its tribal casino located about 30 miles east of San Diego.

Other companies have also unveiled cashless gaming solutions, with Sightline Payments providing its Play+ platform for Resorts World Las Vegas and for Boyd Gaming facilities