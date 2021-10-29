Donald Trump Will Run in 2024, Claims Former Chief of Staff Who’s Willing to ‘Put All My Money’ on Campaign

Posted on: October 29, 2021, 11:49h.

Former President Donald Trump will seek the nation’s highest office in 2024. That’s according to Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff who worked for the 45th president from 2020 until President Joe Biden’s January inauguration.

Former President Donald Trump attends a rally in Georgia on September 25, 2021. Still popular among Republicans, betting platforms suggest he’s the 2024 frontrunner, but three years remain before voters decide. (Image: Reuters)

Appearing yesterday on SiriusXM’s The Wilkow Majority, Meadows said he continues to speak regularly with the former president. And the longtime political operative says betting on Trump running in 2024 is a worthy wager.

If I were a betting man, I would tell you to loan me all your money. I would put all my money … that he’s running again,” Meadows declared. “He’s in, and we will count on him running.”

Real Clear Politics reports that recent polling on the direction the country is headed under Biden’s command is supported by only 32.1 percent of Americans. Nearly 61 percent of those polled said the US is on the “wrong track.”

Trump 2024 Favorite

Betting on political outcomes in the United States is illegal. No US sportsbook operating in a legal jurisdiction has been permitted to offer odds and lines on elections.

However, PredictIt, an online political betting exchange, allows US residents to lawfully buy and sell shares of political outcomes. The site operates under a “no-action” letter from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which issued the relief due to the platform’s political research components. PredictIt is owned and operated by New Zealand’s Victoria University.

PredictIt’s line on who will win the 2024 presidential election has Trump the frontrunner. His shares of winning another term as Commander-in-Chief are trading at 30 cents. President Biden is next at 26 cents, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is third at 16 cents, and Vice President Kamala Harris is fourth at 13 cents.

UK oddsmakers, permitted to take bets on US election outcomes, have Biden and Trump neck-and-neck. William Hill has the 45th and 46th presidents each at 7/2 (+350) to win in 2024.

Trump Popularity

Donald Trump has made plenty of friends and foes since taking office in 2016. His chaotic exit from the White House — notoriously highlighted by the January 6 Capitol attack — could damper his 2024 aspirations.

Trump ended his presidency more unpopular than each of his 11 predecessors, FiveThirtyEight reported today. The polling analysis site says 41.1 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the former president, while 53 percent have an unfavorable one.

Despite those numbers, a majority of Republicans hope Trump is on the GOP 2024 ticket.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that the billionaire maintains an 86 percent favorability rating among Republican adults. That same poll found that 67 percent of Republicans hope the former president runs in 2024.

PredictIt has Trump with a commanding lead in the 2024 GOP race. His shares of securing the Republican Party ticket are trading at 42 cents, DeSantis a distant second at 22 cents.