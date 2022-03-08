Denver Broncos Super Bowl Front-Runners with Russell Wilson, Packers Odds Shorten

Posted on: March 8, 2022, 02:58h.

Last updated on: March 8, 2022, 03:29h.

The Denver Broncos have gone from Super Bowl LVII longshots to front-runners all in a matter of hours.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks meet after the Packers’ 28-23 win in the NFC Divisional round playoff game on January 12, 2020. Wilson and Rodgers both made big news today that is changing the odds for Super Bowl LVII, set to be played in February of 2023. (Image: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In one of the biggest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks have agreed to send their Super Bowl champion quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for a trio of players and a handful of draft picks.

Seattle receives quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, plus five 2022 draft picks, including two first-round selections. Along with Wilson, the Broncos will acquire a fourth-round pick from the Seahawks.

The historic trade quickly made Denver a front-runner for Super Bowl LVII. Caesars Sportsbook slashed the Broncos’ title line from +2500 to +1200. Only the Buffalo Bills (+700), Kansas City Chiefs (+750), and Green Bay Packers (+1000) have shorter Super Bowl futures.

Denver and Seattle cannot officially confirm the trade until March 16, when the NFL’s 2022 season formally begins. Wilson is set to depart Seattle after spending his entire 10-year career in Washington.

While the Broncos are now Super Bowl contenders, the Seahawks dealing its franchise player hints the team is entering a rebuilding phase. As a result, Seattle’s Super Bowl LVII odds have lengthened considerably, from +4000 to +7500.

Rodgers Not Packing

On what would have been the biggest sports story on any other day Russell Wilson wasn’t traded by Seattle, Aaron Rodgers ended speculation today that he has possibly taken his last snap under center in Green Bay. Rodgers, a Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP, announced that he’s returning to the Packers for an 18th year calling Lambeau Field home.

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️ — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) March 8, 2022

With the most important piece of the Packers puzzle in place, oddsmakers slightly shortened Green Bay’s Super Bowl LVII odds from +1500 to +1200. An abundance of action on the Packers following Rodgers’ announcement pushed Caesars into further shortening the line to +1000.

Green Bay’s shrinking line is because of Rodgers’ return, but also because of the Packers placing their franchise tag on Devante Adams. The wide receiver has been Rodgers’ favorite target in each of the past five seasons.

Adams set the Packers’ single-season record for receptions (123) and receiving yards (1,553) last season.

MVP Lines

The NFL 2022 season doesn’t kick off until September 8. But some oddsmakers are already taking action on which player will prove most valuable for their team. And two front-runners are two of the aforementioned superstar quarterbacks.

At DraftKings, Bills QB Josh Allen is the betting favorite to win the MVP award at +700. Chiefs superstar QB Patrick Mahomes is next at +750, and then Rodgers is third at +800. Wilson is slightly longer at +1200.

Rodgers trails only Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning in terms of MVP awards. A win next year would match the Pack great with the retired two-time Super Bowl champ. Rodgers and Peyton Manning are the only two players to win at least four MVP awards. The Associated Press began handing out the sport’s top honor in 1957.