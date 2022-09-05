Crown Resorts Bans AFL Hall of Famer From Its Casinos Following Discovery of White Powder

Posted on: September 5, 2022, 10:43h.

Last updated on: September 5, 2022, 11:27h.

Casino operator Crown Resorts has enough problems in Australia without needing to attract more. So, when a former Australian Football League (AFL) athlete showed up with a bag of white powder, it took decisive action and banned him for two years.

Former AFL player and current sports commentator Wayne Carey in an undated media photo. He has received a two-year ban from Crown Resorts properties because of an unidentified white powder he had with him at the Crown Perth casino. (Image: Getty Images)

Wayne Carey, who had a long and colorful career in the AFL, was gambling at Crown Perth last Thursday when the incident occurred, according to the Herald Sun. A baggie fell out of his pocket while at a gaming table, catching the eye of the casino and patrons.

The 51-year-old former half-forward and current media personality was quick to react. However, it was too late, and the casino hit him with the ban.

Not Snowing in Australia

The incident was nothing more than an uninteresting misunderstanding, according to Carey. He tried to explain to the casino what was actually in the bag and even offered to turn it over. However, no Crown employee would touch it.

Instead of cocaine or some other illicit substance, the baggie only contained an anti-inflammatory. The casino’s management accepted Carey’s excuse and avoided calling the police.

However, management still had to react. Hence, the ban. Security personnel then escorted him out the doors and off the property.

The ban covers all Crown properties in Australia, and not just the gaming floors. Hotels, bars, and nightclubs are off-limits, as well.

Crown Perth wouldn’t provide any additional details to the press, nor did it elaborate in a statement it released. However, the fallout is continuing to follow Carey.

The former North Melbourne player and 2010 AFL Hall of Fame inductee has enjoyed a career as an analyst and sports personality with Australia’s Channel Seven since he left the field. However, after the story broke, Carey voluntarily stepped away from the organization until things cool off.

In addition to that role, Carey has been a regular author of a sports column for media outlet The Age. Editor Gay Alcorn acknowledged that the company was aware of the incident, adding that it is reviewing the facts before making a determination.

Familiar With Controversy

From 1989 to 2001, Carey played for the AFL’s North Melbourne Football Club, where he won two AFL championships. During that time, he was, for the most part, the consummate athlete. This led to several awards, as well as multiple stints as the All-Australian Team Captain.

In 2002, however, things began to change, according to news reports at the time. The most prominent scandal involved Carey and the wife of then-teammate Anthony Stevens, with whom he had an affair.

Soon after, Carey resigned from the team and headed to Las Vegas. However, he returned to Australia, where the Adelaide Crows picked him up.

Later, his troubles continued to follow him. Carey has a police record for domestic violence, assault, and resisting arrest. However, he has managed to stay ahead of the issues and maintain his position as a media personality.

His latest incident will echo throughout Australia’s sports ecosystem. He was to attend the upcoming ceremony to honor the latest recipient of the Charles Brownlow Trophy (AKA the Brownlow Medal), but will now have to skip it.

The recipient of the award is considered the “best and fairest” player in the AFL, according to the league. It is also considered by some as the highest individual honor a player can receive.

The ceremony will take place in two weeks, with Crown Melbourne hosting the event. Because Carey, who doesn’t have a Brownlow, now has a ban in place by Crown, he won’t be able to attend.

In addition, Channel Seven covers the event. Carey could still be on suspension with the media outlet at that time.